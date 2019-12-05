Photo Flash: First Look at SWISS FAMILY ROBINSON at The Core Theatre at Corby Cube

Award-winning comedy theatre company New Old Friends brings a brand new adaptation of the classic children's story, Swiss Family Robinson, to the stage for Christmas 2019. Directed by James Farrell, this high-octane production transports audiences to a remote desert island, where the shipwrecked family, dog included, must use ingenuity, inventiveness and intrigue to survive in their new environment and make friends with the creatures great and small they share it with. As the Robinsons battle against time to find shelter, food and safety, they discover some of their new neighbours are friendlier than others.

Suitable for ages 6 and over, this family show employs New Old Friends' trademark blend of creativity, humour and hijinks to tell a story beloved of generation after generation. Performed by a hard-working team of four, this colourful and energetic staging promises to banish the winter blues with gags, catchy songs, adorable puppets and memorable wordplay. The design of the show will feature a number of Heath Robinson or Rube Goldberg style machines - the sort of delightful contraptions you might see in Wallace & Gromit or the classic board-game Mousetrap. It also provides Corby audiences with a quirky alternative to the traditional fairytale-based Christmas shows and pantomimes.

Tickets from £12 | www.thecorecorby.com | 01536 470470

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





