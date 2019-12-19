Photo Flash: First Look at Rob Brydon's 2020 Tour - Songs & Stories

mages of award-winning comedian Rob Brydon performing his brand new show, Rob Brydon - Songs and Stories are released today. Check them out below!

Brydon performed a secret try-out of his new show in the intimate London club Crazy Coqs last week, with audience members treated to some of his favourite songs, as well as hilarious stories about encounters with Ruth Jones, Tom Jones, Steve Coogan and Dustin Hoffman.

He even took song requests, including Madonna's Like A Virgin, Elvis' Always On My Mind and a sing-a-long version of the Tom Jones hit Delilah!

Rob said: "What a thrill to perform the show for the first time - it's called Songs and Stories. It's a collection of songs that have meant a lot to me and the funny stories of how they came into my life. It was wonderful to perform a stripped -down, basic version of the show to the tiny audience at Crazy Coqs in London but now I'm looking forward to bringing the full-size, bells and whistles, eight-piece band of world-class musicians with me on the road and playing to people across the country when we tour next year".

Together with his eight-piece band and musical director Paul Herbert, Brydon will take to the road with the show next year. Tickets across the UK tour are on general sale at www.robbrydon.live





