Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos of WILD GOOSE DREAMS at the Ustinov Studio

Production images are released today for the UK premiere of Hansol Jung's Wild Goose Dreams which marks the first of the three new premieres to open at the Ustinov Studio from Theatre Royal Bath Productions. Michael Boyd directs Hansol Jung's fascinating and unforgettable twenty-first century love story, Wild Goose Dreams which receives its UK premiere in the Ustinov Studio direct from an acclaimed off-Broadway run. The production stars Jessie Baek, Jon Chew, Rick Kiesewetter, London Kim, Vincent Lai, Chuja Seo, Momo Yeung and Crystal Yu.

See photos from the production below!

Two lonely people from two divided cultures meet on an online dating site. Guk is a South Korean man whose wife and daughter have moved to America in search of a better life. Yoo is a young defector from North Korea, haunted by memories of the father she left behind. The would-be lovers struggle to find intimacy and genuine connection in a clamorous digital world where tenderness and touch have been replaced by likes and shares.

Featuring a chorus, music and a penguin, this is a lyrical, darkly humorous and extraordinarily original play.

Hansol Jung is a playwright and director from South Korea whose other works include Cardboard Piano, Among the Dead and No More Sad Things.

Michael Boyd was Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 2002 to 2012. His recent productions include Tamburlaine for the RSC and The Open House, Right Now and The Big Meal at the Ustinov Studio.

Wild Goose Dreams is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH LTD, a Concord Theatricals Company.

