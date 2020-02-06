Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos of Tim Crouch's I, CINNA (THE POET)

Naomi Wirthner directs Tim Crouch in his acclaimed work, I, Cinna (the poet), the fifth play in his series of solo shows inspired by Shakespeare's minor characters. In this exposition, I, Cinna (the poet) gives voice to one of Shakespeare's unluckiest individuals.

The poet Cinna hardly speaks a word in Julius Caesar before he's mistaken for someone else and torn to pieces by the mob. Now he gets the chance to speak for himself. As Cinna searches for the subject of his next poem, the audience are invited to write with him, live.

This brilliantly clear introduction to Julius Caesar is a unique and warmly engaging, interactive show about words and activism, protest and power. Crouch's play goes to the narrative heart of Cinna's tragedy and uses the urgency of his story to explore the artist's relationship to political change in the world.

Tim Crouch is an award-winning writer, director and performer. His previous work for the Unicorn includes the critically acclaimed Beginners, which won the Writers' Guild Award for Best Play for Young Audiences. Other shows at the venue include; Jeramee, Hartleby and Oooglemore, Adler & Gibb and I, Malvolio. His other work includes Total Immediate Collective Terrestrial Salvation, The Complete Deaths and An Oak Tree. Tim has co-written Don't Forget The Driver for BBC2 with Toby Jones which won the 2019 Venice TV Award for Best Comedy.

