Photo Flash: First Look at PERSONA at Riverside Studios

'Persona', the world premiere of a new theatrical adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1966 iconic Swedish psychological movie - considered by many critics as one of the greatest films ever made - is the opening production in Studio 3 of the new Riverside Studios.

A new adaptation by visionary director Paul Schoolman that presents the thoughts of Ingmar Bergman himself, giving a far deeper understanding of the piece then has ever been presented before, 'Persona', will run from Tuesday 21 January - Sunday 23 February.

Renowned stage actress, Elizabet, has suffered a psychological breakdown and relapsed into silence. She is sent with Sister Alma, the nurse assigned to her recovery, to a remote summer beach house. Can Alma coax Elizabet out of her silence? Truth, lies, manipulation and identity, PERSONA explores the meaning of 'reality'.

Paul Schoolman brings his unique vision to create a new theatrical adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's iconic film, adding the character of The Narrator and using Bergman's unseen notes and words for a fresh take on this enigmatic masterpiece.

Sister Alma is played by Olivier winner Alice Krige and actor, singer/songwriter Nobuhle Mngcwengi plays Elizabet.

William Close joins as the fourth voice in the quartet playing his signature Earth Harp. The Harp's resonating chamber will rest on the stage & the strings go out over the audience to the grid above, creating an extraordinary multi- dimensional experience.

Box office: 020 8237 1010 / www.riversidestudios.co.uk

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





