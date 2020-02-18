Photo Flash: First Look at PASS OVER at the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre presents PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu, 13 February - 21 March. Directed by Indhu Rubasingham; Designer Robert Jones; Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick; Sound Designers Ben & Max Ringham; Movement Director Lanre Malaolu; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG; Voice and Dialect Coach Hazel Holder.

The cast features Paapa Essiedu (Moses), Alexander Eliot (Mister/Ossifer) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Kitch).

A lamppost. Night. Two friends are passing time. Stuck. Waiting for change.

Inspired by Waiting for Godot and the Exodus, Antoinette Nwandu fuses poetry, humour and humanity in a rare and politically charged new play which exposes the experiences of young men in a world that refuses to see them.

Box Office: 020 7328 1000

www.kilntheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You