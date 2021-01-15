Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: First Look at New British Musical PUBLIC DOMAIN

Performances run 15 January-16 January, 2021.

Jan. 15, 2021  

Get a first look at the world premiere of new British musical, Public Domain, starring Francesca Forristal and Jordan Paul Clarke.

Public Domain, directed by Adam Lenson, takes words spoken and typed on the internet in the past year to build a unique portrait of the digital world that is every bit as mesmerising as it is terrifying.

This high-adrenaline, electronic thrill ride is made entirely from the words of YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers, Facebook's tech giants, and everyday internet users.

A dark, funny, verbatim musical about the internet: those who own it; those who live in it; and you. It's like 'Black Mirror' but real, and set to music.

Performances run 15 January-16 January, 2021.

https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show/public-domain/

Jordan Paul Clarke

Jordan Paul Clarke

Francesca Forristal

Francesca Forristal

Francesca Forristal, Jordan Paul Clarke

Francesca Forristal, Jordan Paul Clarke

Francesca Forristal, Jordan Paul Clarke

