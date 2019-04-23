Photo Flash: First Look at MARKET BOY at the Union Theatre

Apr. 23, 2019  

David Eldridge's hilarious play, MARKET BOY opens tonight at the Union Theatre in Southwark. Here's a first look at the production.

CAST: Claudia Archer; Michael Ayiotis; Helen Belbin; Mat Betteridge; Esmonde Cole; Lily Cooper; Joey Ellis; Drew Elston; Rachel Fenwick; Amy Gallagher; Taylor George; Callum Higgins; Jamie Hogarth; Tommy Knight; Grant Leat; Joe Mason; Forest Morgan; Georgina Seville; Katy Slater; Andy Umerah; Lucy Walker-Evans; Oliver Westlake.

CREATIVES: Nicky Allpress (Director); Adam Haigh (Choreographer); Justin Williams (Designer); Alex Musgrave (Lighting Designer).

Produced by Sasha Regan for the Union Theatre

Dates: runs until 11th May 2019
Performance Times: Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30pm
Saturday and Sunday! at 2.30pm
No matinee on 21st April

TICKETS: Full Price £22, Concessions £20

ONLINE BOX OFFICE: http://www.uniontheatre.biz/market-boy.html

BOX OFFICE: 020 7261 9876

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

