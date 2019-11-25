Photo Flash: First Look at MANDY PICKS A HUSBAND at Canal Café Theatre

Following acclaim and sell-out performances at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, actress and stand-up comic Amanda Broomell brings her hilariously dark and witty one-woman dating traumedy, Mandy Picks a Husband, to London's Canal Café Theatre.

Taking inspiration from the structured reality hit The Bachelorette, this satirical exposé reveals the highs and hurdles of trying to find love. Stemming from an Insta-worthy experiment to ditch the rose ceremonies for a real-time relationship, Amanda documents her raw romantic odyssey as a nearly 40-year-old singleton with her aged cat, trying to survive dating in the modern age.

Mandy Picks a Husband is a humorous and revealing autobiographical account of finding love. Through self-help groups, psychics and discovery programmes, this romantic crusade channels the trials and tribulations of courting, to ask: how can you create intimacy with someone if you can't love yourself?

Photo Credit: Jody Christopherson





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You