Photo Flash: First Look at LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE in Brighton

The quirky off-Broadway hit musical Little Miss Sunshine's UK tour heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 11 - Sat 15 June.

Irish actress and singer Lucy O'Byrne stars as Sheryl, the matriarch of the eccentric Hoover family. Mark Moraghan plays Grandpa (the role that won Alan Arkin an Academy award).

The rest of the Hoover family remain unchanged from the Arcola Theatre's run with Gabriel Vick as Sheryl's husband Richard, two-time Olivier nominee Paul Keating as Sheryl's brother Frank and Sev Keoshgerian as Sheryl's son Dwayne. The role of Olive will again be shared by Evie Gibson, Sophie Hartley Booth and Lily Mae Denman.

Ian Carlyle (Larry/Buddy), Imelda Warren-Green (Linda/Miss California) and Matthew McDonald (Joshua Rose/Kirby) also continue in their roles. Joining the cast are Jaimie Pruden and Jacob Jackson.

Completing the cast are the 'Mean Girls' who will be performed by Alicia Belgarde, Scarlet Roche and Elena Christie.

Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Michael Arndt, Little Miss Sunshine is the off-beat musical comedy created by the Tony Award-winning team of James Lapine (who collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George) and William Finn (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos). This new production is directed by Arcola's Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen with design by David Woodhead, musical direction by Arlene McNaught, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, lighting design by Richard Williamson, sound design by Olly Steel, and choreography by Anthony Whiteman.

The Hoover family has more than a few troubles, but young Olive has her heart set on winning the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest. When an invitation to compete comes out of the blue, the Hoovers must pile into their rickety, yellow VW camper van. Can it survive the 800-mile trip from New Mexico to California - and more importantly, can they? This inventive and uplifting musical celebrates the quirks of every family, the potholes in every road, and the power of overcoming our differences.

The show runs from 16 May until 12 October 2019.

