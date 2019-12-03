Photo Flash: First Look at GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE at Curve, Leicester
Based on the number one best-selling picture book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees, Giraffes Can't Dance will now run at Curve in Leicester this Christmas from 9 Dec - 5 Jan, extending its run into the new year following popularity with audiences. The show will then be performed at Rose Theatre Kingston across Easter, before touring the UK from May to August 2020.
Giraffes Can't Dance has been delighting children for over 20 years. It was first published by Orchard Books (part of the Hachette Children's Group) in 1999 and has gone on to be translated into 34 languages, selling millions of copies worldwide. Hachette Children's Group holds global stage rights in Giraffes Can't Dance.
The vibrant pages of the beloved book will be brought to life on stage by a talented cast of actor-musicians. Playing the loveable but uncoordinated Gerald the Giraffe will be Sophie Coward, Phyllis Ho will play the cheerful Cricket and Joshua Coley, Gracia Rios and Jason Yeboa will guide audiences through the show, transforming into Gerald's dancing jungle friends.
Giraffes Can't Dance is adapted by Julia Thomas, who is directing the production, and Tasha Taylor Johnson, who is composing music and lyrics for the show. The duo is reunited for the first time since the nationally acclaimed Made at Curve production of Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine in 2017. The production is designed by Simon Kenny, whose previous work includes Holes (Nottingham Playhouse) and Noughts & crosses (national tour).
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
