Photo Flash: First Look at DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF... as Part of Online@theSpaceUK

The event premiered this weekend at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival virtual series, Online@theSpaceUK.

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company presents Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... written by Theo Salter, directed by Anna Rak, video editing by Jami Burrows, starring Ashley Ford, Adam Dorsey, Christine Lane, Sean Dillingham and Spencer Irwin, premiered this weekend at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival virtual series, Online@theSpaceUK.

Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... is a site specific theatre performance, produced and recorded live from within the world of Zoom. A voyeuristic comedy about dreams, sex and our search for sanity & connection in the middle of a pandemic. Dr. Elba is a therapist on the brink, who is thrown off guard by a surprise group therapy session. Will her patient Else's dream of blissful, polygamous co-habitation come true?

Tune in to find out at https://online.thespaceuk.com/watch-shows/theatre or visit the @theSpaceUK Channel on YouTube now until Aug 30th.

