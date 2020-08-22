Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photo Flash: First Look at DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF... as Part of Online@theSpaceUK

The event premiered this weekend at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival virtual series, Online@theSpaceUK.

Aug. 22, 2020  

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company presents Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... written by Theo Salter, directed by Anna Rak, video editing by Jami Burrows, starring Ashley Ford, Adam Dorsey, Christine Lane, Sean Dillingham and Spencer Irwin, premiered this weekend at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival virtual series, Online@theSpaceUK.

Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... is a site specific theatre performance, produced and recorded live from within the world of Zoom. A voyeuristic comedy about dreams, sex and our search for sanity & connection in the middle of a pandemic. Dr. Elba is a therapist on the brink, who is thrown off guard by a surprise group therapy session. Will her patient Else's dream of blissful, polygamous co-habitation come true?

Tune in to find out at https://online.thespaceuk.com/watch-shows/theatre or visit the @theSpaceUK Channel on YouTube now until Aug 30th.

Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... premiered this weekend with Online@theSpaceUK. Photo: Christine Lane as Else (left), Ashley Ford as Dr. Elba (right).

Christine Lane as Else (left), Ashley Ford as Dr. Elba (right), Spencer Irwin as Stewart (bottom left), Adam Dorsey as Martan

Christine Lane (left), Ashley Ford (right)

Christine Lane (left), Ashley Ford (right), Adam Dorsey (bottom)

Christine Lane (left), Ashley Ford (right), Adam Dorsey (bottom)

Christine Lane (left), Ashley Ford (right), Spencer Irwin (bottom)

Ashley Ford (top right), Sean Dillingham as Joe (bottom)

Ashley Ford (left), Adam Dorsey (right)

Ashley Ford (left), Adam Dorsey (right)

Closing Credits for Owl & Pussycat''s Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... by Theo Salter. Photo: Sean Dillingham (top), Christine Lane (bottom)


