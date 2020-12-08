Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photo Flash: First Look at DEATH DROP at the Garrick Theatre

The production is currently running at the Garrick Theatre until 17 January 2021.

Dec. 8, 2020  

Murder can be such a Drag...! This brand new killer comedy, Death Drop, currently running at the Garrick Theatre until 17 January 2021 is an historic West End first. Starring RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change, along with a full drag cast in this new hilarious murder mystery - this show is like nothing you've seen on the West End stage ever before! Tickets are on sale now from www.deathdropplay.com

In what will be their West End debuts, Celebrity Big Brother winner and current star of ITV's Celebrity Karaoke Club, Courtney Act, will play the role of 80s pop sensation Shazza, starring alongside Monét X Change appearing as Summer Raines, a glamorous American weather girl living in London, in front of a socially-distanced theatre audience this festive season.

On announcing the show, Courtney Act says: "I can't wait to get back onto a stage in front of real people this Christmas and I especially can't wait to make my West End debut in Death Drop! It's such a hilarious show and it's just what we all need after months of being locked away. The Garrick Theatre, I'm coming for you!"

Monét X Change added: "Let's see, you have Monét X Change, Courtney Act, and a full cast of drag stars!? Ms. Thing, Death Drop is an absolutely brilliant show and I am super excited to perform it in London's fabulous West End!"

Starring alongside Courtney Act and Monét X Change are Kemah Bob, LoUis CYfer, Anna Phylactic, Holly Stars and Vinegar Strokes.





It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery has gallons of gags, and more twists and turns than a drag queens wig.

Louis Cyfer, Kemah Bob, Courtney Act, Vinegar Stokes, Holly Stars, Anna Phylactic, Monet X Change

Courtney Act

Monet X Change, Holly Stars

Monet X Change

Courtney Act, Louis Cyfer

Vinegar Strokes

Holly Stars

Anna Phylactic

Louis Cyfer

Kemah Bob

Holly Stars


