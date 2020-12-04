Photo Flash: First Look at CINDERELLA: THE SOCIALLY DISTANCED BALL at the Turbine Theatres
The production runs 3 - 23 December.
The Turbine Theatres reopens its doors with its first ever adult pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball. This hilarious panto has been written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, and is being directed by Lizzy Connolly.
The cast are Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup, Scott Paige, Sean Parkins and Daisy Wood Davis.
Prepare to have your Christmas socks blown off with this all-star cast, celebrating theatre at its naughtiest. Glittery anti-bac will be at hand, and we promise to get home before midnight.
Box Office/Tickets: TheTurbineTheatre.com
