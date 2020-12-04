Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: First Look at CINDERELLA: THE SOCIALLY DISTANCED BALL at the Turbine Theatres

Article Pixel

 The production runs 3 - 23 December.

Dec. 4, 2020  

The Turbine Theatres reopens its doors with its first ever adult pantomime, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball. This hilarious panto has been written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst, and is being directed by Lizzy Connolly.

The cast are Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Rufus Hound, Debbie Kurup, Scott Paige, Sean Parkins and Daisy Wood Davis.

Get a first look below!

Prepare to have your Christmas socks blown off with this all-star cast, celebrating theatre at its naughtiest. Glittery anti-bac will be at hand, and we promise to get home before midnight.

The production runs 3 - 23 December.

Box Office/Tickets: TheTurbineTheatre.com



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Reeve Carney's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Betsy Wolfe's Upcoming Virtual Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Isaac Mizrahi's Upcoming Concert!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Carmen Cusack's Concert at The Space!