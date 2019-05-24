Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

May. 24, 2019  

The Big House presents the return of Bullet Tongue Reloaded a promenade piece at the new home of The Big House in Islington. Written by Andrew Day and Sonya Hale, the production tackles the topic of County Lines and was developed with a young cast many of whom are directly affected by this issue. The production opens on 24 May, with previews from 22 May and runs until 15 June.

Bigger, bolder, and braver than the 2018 production, Bullet Tongue Reloaded will submerge you in the underworld of county lines drug dealing, where teenagers fight for status, wealth, love, survival, and the simple right to be heard.

Box Office: https://billetto.co.uk/e/bullet-tongue-reloaded-tickets-349404

Photo Credit: Dylan Nolte

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Albany Announces June Programme
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House
  • Everyman and Playhouse Announce Autumn and Winter 2019/20 Season
  • Three Day Cabaret Bender Showcasing The Best In Comedy, Drag And Music, Comes to The CLF Art Cafe
  • UK Tour of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces Casting
  • Marlowe, Canterbury Seeks Artists for Development Program ROAR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup