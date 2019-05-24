Photo Flash: First Look at BULLET TONGUE RELOADED at The Big House

The Big House presents the return of Bullet Tongue Reloaded a promenade piece at the new home of The Big House in Islington. Written by Andrew Day and Sonya Hale, the production tackles the topic of County Lines and was developed with a young cast many of whom are directly affected by this issue. The production opens on 24 May, with previews from 22 May and runs until 15 June.

Bigger, bolder, and braver than the 2018 production, Bullet Tongue Reloaded will submerge you in the underworld of county lines drug dealing, where teenagers fight for status, wealth, love, survival, and the simple right to be heard.

Box Office: https://billetto.co.uk/e/bullet-tongue-reloaded-tickets-349404

Photo Credit: Dylan Nolte





