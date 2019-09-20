Photo Flash: First Look at A TASTE OF HONEY at The Marlowe, Canterbury

Jodie Prenger stars in the National Theatre's production of A Taste Of Honey at The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury.

Written when she was just 19, Shelagh Delaney's remarkable taboo-breaking 1950s play offers an explosive celebration of the vulnerabilities and strengths of the female spirit in a deprived and restless world.

First produced at the National's Lyttelton Theatre in 2014, this exciting new production by Bijan Sheibani, with design by Hildegard Bechtler, features a live on-stage band.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmy, a sailor who promises to marry her, before he heads for the seas leaving her pregnant and alone. Art student Geoff moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.

Jodie plays Helen. She is joined by Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey and Tom Varey as Peter. Understudies are Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, Claire Eden and Marcel White.

A Taste Of Honey is at The Marlowe Theatre from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 October, with performances at 7.30pm and 2.30pm (Thursday and Saturday). For tickets, call the Box Office on 01227 787787, or go to marlowetheatre.com. See the website for details of the accessible performances.





