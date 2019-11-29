Photo Flash: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Bridge House Theatre Starring Rachel Izen As The First Female Ebenezer Scrooge

Rachel Izen is to make history as the first actres in the UK to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol'.

Directed by Artistic Director Guy Retallack and produced by Rob Harris, 'A Christmas Carol', featuring songs and traditional carols, will run at Bridge House Theatre SE20 from Tuesday 26 November to Sunday 22 December.

After five years of public and critically acclaimed Christmas shows ('Most Festive Show in the UK' - BroadwayWorld) the Bridge House Theatre SE20 is proud to present their new adaptation - with music - of this most beloved Dickens Tale.

Guy Retallack said: "Men have played women's roles for centuries in Shakespeare, and in 2019 it seems time that someone of Rachel Izen's talent should bring Ebenezer Scrooge to vivid life. At Bridge House we have always believed in casting the strongest performers in our productions and I have known Rachel and her work for many years. Rachel is an actor of remarkable depth and experience and we felt she would would be outstanding in the iconic role of Scrooge."

The tree is decked, children are dreaming of the day to come, in South East London there is a spirit of good will to all, bar one. For Ebenezer Scrooge, Christmas Eve is the bleakest, darkest and most unwelcome time of the year, probably the worst, apart from the merriment that will inevitably follow the next day.However this Christmas Eve will be unlike any he has experienced before. Tonight, Scrooge will be visited by four ghosts who will make him confront his past, present and chilling future. Come dawn, will he be able to change his selfish ways? Will he learn about kindness, compassion and a love for his fellow man, and above all - will he see the true meaning of Christmas?

Rachel Izen's many stage appearances include Madame Thénardier in Les Miserables and Mrs Brill in Mary Poppins (both on Broadway), Miss Flannery in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mrs.Pugh and Miss Hannigan in Annie, Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Dora Bailey in Singin' in the Rain and Val/Maggie/Judy/Kristine in the premiere of A Chorus Line (all West End), and Agatha in Guys and Dolls and Mrs. Vixen in Beggars Opera (both at the National Theatre). Recently she was in the UK touring production of Funny Girl as Rosie Brice and is soon to be seen in the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Rachel will joined by a multi-talented cast of actors/musicians in this Bridge House Christmas Show - which is universally regarded as one of the most anticipated and festive shows in the capital.

Photo Credit: Jamie Scott-Smith





