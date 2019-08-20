Photo Flash: First Look At world premiere Of STILETTO BEACH and homecoming revival of SO HERE WE ARE

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is bringing Luke Norris' (Royal Court, Paines Plough) acclaimed So Here We Are home to its Essex roots this autumn. It plays alongside the world premiere of Sadie Hasler's (Pramkicker, Fran & Leni) hilarious comedy Stiletto Beach as part of Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's Essex On Stage programme from 4th-28th September.

The cast for So Here We Are includes: Omar Austin (God of Chaos, Theatre Royal Plymouth), Lewis Bruniges (WhoDunnit [Unrehearsed], Park Theatre), Matthew Hood (Mystery Bouffe, Piccadilly Circus), James Trent, who is making his stage debut at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, and Amy Vicary-Smith (Thrones! The Parody Musical, Baby Wants Candy, Leicester Square Theatre) who plays Kelly in So Here We Are and Helen in Stiletto Beach, and Oliver Yellop (Bad Men, Kings Head Theatre).

Amy Vicary-Smith is joined for Stiletto Beach by Linda Broughton (Suzy Storck Of Magali Mougel, The Gate/Théâtre National de Bretagne, Angela Clerkin (Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre), Danielle Flett (Doctor Faustus, Duke of York's Theatre) and Emily Houghton (In Basildon, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch).

So Here We Are is directed by Caroline Leslie (The Wipers Times, Arts Theatre, Watermill Theatre). Stiletto Beach is directed by Emma Baggott(Fierce, The Swirl, RSC). Both plays are designed by Dora Schweitzer, with lighting design by Douglas Kuhrt and sound design by Steve Mayo.

Essex on Stage is an ambitious new two year programme led by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, championing positive notions of Essex, celebrating theatre made by working class people and raising aspirations for emerging artists from Essex and Outer East London. The programme has been made possible by the generous support of The Clothworkers' Foundation, and was recently launched with the highly successful regional premiere of David Eldridge's In Basildon.

