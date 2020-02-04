Photo Flash: Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre Give a Preview of TANGO FIRE Ahead of UK Tour

German Cornejo's TANGO FIRE is heading out on tour! World Champions Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre made a special visit to Brighton earlier this week ahead of the UK tour to give us a flavour of what's to come! The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton on Mon 2 Mar.

Check out the photos below!

Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre are recognized as one of Buenos Aires finest Tango couples. They were Tango World Champions in 2015. Previously they have toured internationally with different Tango companies and were assistant choreographers in Stravaganza Tango Musical (Buenos Aires). Between touring internationally they work in renowned Tango houses in Buenos Aires including Café Tortoni, Esquina Carlos Gardel Show, Tango Porteño, Madero Tango, Café de Los Angelitos, Rojo Tango Faena Hotel and Piazzolla Tango. In 2012 Ezequiel was chosen as a participant of the US reality TV show Q'Viva! The Chosen, created and directed by Jennifer López and Marc Antony, winning a position to perform in the live stage show in Las Vegas. In 2010 they performed in the closing ceremony of the Rugby World Championship staged at Stade de France (Paris). They also participated in the documentary Un Tango Más, about the history of María Nieves and Juan Carlos Copes.



The show also stars internationally renowned Argentinean Tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, who are joined by a cast of extraordinary Tango dancers, this is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

Six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business, while demonstrating their individual styles, accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from Tango's most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, this is a sizzling, sensual show guaranteed to make pulses race.

The six couples are German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, Sebastian Alvarez and Victoria Saudelli, Marcos Roberts and Louise Junqueira Malucelli, Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre, Julio Seffino and Carla Dominguez, and Esteban Simon and Marilu Leopardi.

German Corenjo's past choreography experience includes Immortal Tango (2016), Tango Inferno - The Fire Within (under the Musical Direction of Lisandro Adrover, 2010/2011), Mission Tango Show (2007) and Tango Dance Premium (2007).

Choreography and wardrobe design by German Cornejo, with lighting design by Nick Jemicz.

Tango Fire is produced by Andrew Kay.

Website: www.tango-fire.com



