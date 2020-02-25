Photo Flash: First Look at BalletBoyz in DELUXE

BalletBoyz, the multi award-winning dance troupe, has released production images today for Deluxe, its all-new, live dance show in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary year. The double-bill with a special video introduction brings together collaborations from some of the world's most inventive and thought-provoking artists, including an all-female team of choreographers. Deluxe embarks on a nationwide UK tour from 1 March through to May, including three shows at London's Sadler's Wells from 25 to 27 March with opening night for press on 25 March. Deluxe is a co-production with Sadler's Wells.

Fusing beautiful dance with original music in the company's unique and unmistakable style, Deluxe will see Shanghai-based dancer and choreographer Xie Xin (TAO Dance Theatre) make her UK debut choreographing a new piece for BalletBoyz set to an original score by composer Jiang Shaofeng, whilst Maxine Doyle (Punchdrunk) will present work to live jazz music by composer Cassie Kinoshi, of the Mercury Prize-nominated SEED Ensemble. A short film by dancer and choreographer Sarah Golding will start the evening and introduce audiences to the dancers.

Founded in 2000 by former Royal Ballet dancers Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, BalletBoyz is regarded as one of the most original and innovative forces in modern dance through its celebrated stage and television work. The company has made 38 pieces of new work for the stage over the last 20 years, won 13 international awards and became the first dance company in history to win a Rose d'Or Award for its first feature film. BalletBoyz has collaborated with 25 choreographers, ranging from some of the world's finest and most established to emerging and unknown choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon, Akram Khan, Kristen McNally, Matthew Bourne and Liv Lorent to name a few. BalletBoyz continues to be celebrated across four continents by audiences and critics alike; the company has performed their work more than 400 times around the UK and in 13 countries across the world, with over 350,000 people having seen one of their productions over the last 20 years. Many people have also attended their regular dance workshops and classes for both children and adults, including specialised classes for people with learning disabilities and Parkinson's, held at their studios in Kingston.

The current BalletBoyz Company includes Joseph Barton, Benjamin Knapper, Harry Price, Liam Riddick, Matthew Sandiford and Will Thompson plus apprentice Dan Baines.





