Photo Competition Launched to Mark Parr Hall's Iconic Moments

From Arctic Monkeys to The Zutons, The Parr Hall has welcomed some of the UK's biggest acts over the decades. Now the historic venue in Palmyra Square is looking to celebrate its part in Warrington's music heritage.

The Parr Hall team are doing up the building's backstage areas and dressing rooms and will be lining the walls with images of high profile shows from across the years. Alongside the project, a competition is also being launched to give gig-goers the chance to have some of their photos featured permanently behind the scenes.

The chosen pictures will be framed and hung up and seen by all the artists who come through the 125-year-old concert hall's doors in future. Submissions are welcome from anyone for consideration regardless of whether they are an amateur with a smartphone, a professional photographer or anything in between. The entry simply needs to be a clear and ideally high resolution image of a famous performer on the Parr Hall stage or a high profile event at the venue from any year.

One of the Parr Hall's biggest moments in the spotlight was in 2012 when the Stone Roses played their first show in 16 years there. But, even going back decades, it has been a favourite on the live circuit. The Rolling Stones performed on the stage in 1963. It was when the band were at the beginning of their career, after releasing just two singles, but they sold out the venue.

Other celebrated bands and artists to grace the stage include Liam Gallagher's Beady Eye, Kasabian, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Libertines, Damon Albarn's The Good, The Bad and The Queen, James, Dannii Minogue, Doves, Ben E. King, Lenny Kravitz and Jools Holland.

The venue was also chosen for a special one-off Viola Beach commemorative gig in 2016. Blossoms, The Coral and The Kooks among others shared the stage to pay tribute to the short lives of Kris Leonard, Jack Dakin, Tom Lowe, River Reeves and manager Craig Tarry at 'Warrington's biggest party'.

Parr Hall is a favourite on the north west stand-up comedy circuit too. Peter Kay, John Bishop, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr and Jason Manford have all performed there while Jimmy Carr is a regular.

Parr Hall manager Chris Persoglio will be selecting the winning images.

He said: "We're always busy booking new acts at the Parr Hall and preparing the venue for the week ahead for a whole range of events so it's not often we get the chance to look back and reflect. But it is incredible when you think about all the amazing performers who have graced our stage over the years.

"You sometimes forget how many great memories have been created at these Warrington shows and long may it continue. My favourite was when the late Cozy Powell played here with Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green. He was an amazing musician who inspired me to play the drums.

"So I think it's about time we celebrated these iconic moments a bit more. If you have a fantastic image from a Parr Hall gig or event that you would like to share then please get in touch. We would love to hear from you. A number of the photos submitted will hung up on the wall in our backstage areas."

Photographs must be sent by email to dmorgan@culturewarrington.org before the deadline of the end of Sunday, October 17, to be considered. Please include your name, the name of the artist and the date of the event where possible. You must also be happy for the Parr Hall team to use the image for press and marketing purposes.