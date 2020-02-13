Philip Ridley's THE BEAST OF BLUE YONDER Will Launch at Southwark Playhouse This April

In 1930's Hollywood Tex Maverick is casting his new film, Terrorland. He's not after a star. Just someone who can scream.

In 1980's Essex, young people enjoy a summer's day at the beach. They eat ice cream. They make plans. Then something happens that changes their lives forever.

In 1960's East London, Scott is mourning the death of his wife. He wants to talk to her again. Then he meets someone who can make that happen. It's all so perfect. Like in a movie.

Philip Ridley's new black comedy is a dazzling, genre-mashing, singing 'n' dancing, tour de force of storytelling, where film stars become addicted to strange potions, a town battles with a demonic child, and a burning cinema shines like a new sun. Three different stories from three different decades, but all hurtling towards the same thing. That thing that everyone fears the most...The Beast of Blue Yonder.

Tramp return to Southwark Playhouse after the success of their Offie-nominated production of Philip Ridley's Angry and their smash hit immersive version of Confessional by Tennessee Williams.

Jack Silver, Artistic Director of Tramp, said:

"It's amazing to be back at Southwark Playhouse with such an incredible piece of writing. When I first read it I was just blown away, but it wasn't until we started auditions that I realised quite how incredible Phil's writing is. It gives the actors a blank canvas and yet there's a magnetic rhythm to the words."

Information:

Venue: Southwark Playhouse

Dates: Thurs, 2nd April to Sat, 9th May 2020

(Not Sundays)

Time: Mon to Sat - 7.30pm

(Tues & Sat Matinee 3.00pm - not 4th & 7th April)

Box office: 020 7407 0234

Online: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk





