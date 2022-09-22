Peter Duncan Launches A Festive Trio Of Online Pantomimes

Peter Duncan - acclaimed Panto Dame, writer and director - is launching three Panto Online digital films for families, schools and community groups, and in true Blue Peter spirit, he's taken his passion and expertise for panto and "made them earlier". They are available to stream online now from pantoonline.co.uk.

In Pantoland, Peter's brand-new cinematic digital production, Dame Dolly Doughnut will take audiences on a pantomime adventure telling tales of Aladdin and Peter Pan, in the company of hilarious puppets, scary monsters and with songs to sing along to. As part of the filming this summer, on the hottest London day ever, Peter attempted a challenge in the spirit of his much-loved 1980s Duncan Dares shows, when he took on a 30-feet high zipwire stunt dressed in full panto garb as Widow Twankey on a flying carpet above his garden.

Released alongside Pantoland will be Panto Online's critically-acclaimed and much-loved 2020 and 2021 productions: Cinderella (featuring Peter as Billie Eyelash), the panto in which love conquers all, is full of beautiful original songs, great spectacle, slapstick and slosh and an unexpected outcome, and Jack and the Beanstalk a planet-saving pantomime packed with laughter, great invention and a really big Giant.



Panto Online started at the beginning of the Covid pandemic when Peter set up his own online pantomime for audiences across the world to watch on screens, big and small - a magical combination of theatre and film streamed into homes and schools as well as on UK national cinema release.

Peter Duncan said "Pantoland is made up of the best bits of the best pantomimes and is available in a cost-effective way that will ensure pantomime joy won't be missed this year."

A family ticket covering all 3 pantomimes is just £15 (in total for the whole family to watch) with reasonably priced groups and schools packages also available. The productions are available to book and watch online now from pantoonline.co.uk.