Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peter Duncan Launches A Festive Trio Of Online Pantomimes

The performances are available to stream online now!

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

Peter Duncan Launches A Festive Trio Of Online Pantomimes

Peter Duncan - acclaimed Panto Dame, writer and director - is launching three Panto Online digital films for families, schools and community groups, and in true Blue Peter spirit, he's taken his passion and expertise for panto and "made them earlier". They are available to stream online now from pantoonline.co.uk.

In Pantoland, Peter's brand-new cinematic digital production, Dame Dolly Doughnut will take audiences on a pantomime adventure telling tales of Aladdin and Peter Pan, in the company of hilarious puppets, scary monsters and with songs to sing along to. As part of the filming this summer, on the hottest London day ever, Peter attempted a challenge in the spirit of his much-loved 1980s Duncan Dares shows, when he took on a 30-feet high zipwire stunt dressed in full panto garb as Widow Twankey on a flying carpet above his garden.

Released alongside Pantoland will be Panto Online's critically-acclaimed and much-loved 2020 and 2021 productions: Cinderella (featuring Peter as Billie Eyelash), the panto in which love conquers all, is full of beautiful original songs, great spectacle, slapstick and slosh and an unexpected outcome, and Jack and the Beanstalk a planet-saving pantomime packed with laughter, great invention and a really big Giant.

Panto Online started at the beginning of the Covid pandemic when Peter set up his own online pantomime for audiences across the world to watch on screens, big and small - a magical combination of theatre and film streamed into homes and schools as well as on UK national cinema release.

Peter Duncan said "Pantoland is made up of the best bits of the best pantomimes and is available in a cost-effective way that will ensure pantomime joy won't be missed this year."

A family ticket covering all 3 pantomimes is just £15 (in total for the whole family to watch) with reasonably priced groups and schools packages also available. The productions are available to book and watch online now from pantoonline.co.uk.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres And Ramps On The Moon Host A Landmark Sharing Event On Working With Deaf And Disabled ArtistsLeeds Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres And Ramps On The Moon Host A Landmark Sharing Event On Working With Deaf And Disabled Artists
September 21, 2022

Leeds Playhouse and Sheffield Theatres have been key members of the Ramps on the Moon consortium for seven years, striving to normalise the presence of deaf and disabled people both on and off stage.
Casting Announced For Brand New Bollywood Musical BOMBAY SUPERSTARCasting Announced For Brand New Bollywood Musical BOMBAY SUPERSTAR
September 21, 2022

Experience the world premiere of the brand new Bollywood musical Bombay Superstar at the Belgrade Theatre this autumn. Running on the Main Stage from Tues 18 – Sat 22 Oct, Bombay Superstar is a dazzling tribute to the sizzling Bollywood disco era of the 1970s.
Wiltshire Creative And All The Queens Men Announce The European Première Of Congress At Salisbury CathedralWiltshire Creative And All The Queens Men Announce The European Première Of Congress At Salisbury Cathedral
September 21, 2022

Wiltshire Creative and All The Queens Men today announce the UK premiere of Congress on 29 October, 7:30pm Salisbury Cathedral.
Meghan Murphy Sizzles Across The Pond For London Debut In THE BIG RED SHOWMeghan Murphy Sizzles Across The Pond For London Debut In THE BIG RED SHOW
September 21, 2022

CRAZY COQS', presents Meghan Murphy in The Big Red Show, October 3rd, 2022 at 9:15pm.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
September 21, 2022

Ghosts On A Wire’, written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere  at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year’s Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October. Check out photos here!