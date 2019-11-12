Paul-Ryan Carberry And Paul Virides Form The New Executive Team Of Iris Theatre

Iris Theatre, the resident theatre company of the Actors' Church in Covent Garden, today announces the appointment of Paul-Ryan Carberry as Artistic Director and Paul Virides as Executive Director. They take up their roles from the company's founder Daniel Winder, who has moved on to become venue director of Stanley Halls, after 12 years with the company.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said today, "I feel very honoured to have been appointed artistic director of this exciting and ambitious company. We are determined to support the next generation of theatre practitioners and creatives, creating transformational opportunities for them and their work. Together with our incredible executive director, Paul Virides and alongside our wonderful team, Iris Theatre will continue to create bold, courageous and relevant work in our unique home in Covent Garden, and we're really looking forward to announcing our plans in the new year. As a charity, we want to ensure that Iris is a genuine home for emerging artists in the heart of central London. I want to say now, to those artists: our doors are open."

Simon Grigg, Chair of the Board, added "St Paul's has been known as the Actors' Church since the 1660s, so I was so thrilled when Iris Theatre became our resident company, continuing and adding to our role. Daniel Winder created the company in 2007, with a marvellous production of Murder in the Cathedral and it has grown and grown ever since, now producing a major summer season of two fantastic shows each year. I would like to thank Daniel for his incredible input not just to Iris Theatre, but also to the life of the church. I also want to welcome aboard Paul Virides and Paul-Ryan Carberry as Executive and Artistic Directors of the company as it enters a new era, which I'm sure will be as exciting as the past twelve years have been."

Paul-Ryan Carberry's credits as a director include Dead Dog in a Suitcase & other love songs (Backstage Theatre, Peckham), A Serious Business (Luton Hat Factory/The Pleasance), The Nativity (St James's Church, Paddington), Touched (Bernie Grant Arts Centre), The Outback Games (Edinburgh Festival Fringe - nominated for an MTN Award), Star Jumps Are Not Essential (The Lost Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (Central Academy of Drama, Beijing), Half A Sixpence, James Joyce's The Dead, Heathers, Ourselves Alone, Into The Woods and Parade (Mountview). As an associate director his credits include Grease (UK tour); and as assistant director, Strangers on a Train (UK tour). As an actor, his theatre credits include The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Octagon Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Birmingham Rep/West Yorkshire Playhouse), As You Like It (Grosvenor Park Open Air), Billy Liar (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Everybody Loves a Winner (Royal Exchange Theatre) and All the Fun of The Fair (UK tour); and for television, A Song For Jenny and The Village.

Paul Virides was previously Iris Theatre's marketing manager in 2017-18. He also runs Paul Virides Productions and is the recipient of a Stage One Bursary for New Producers. With this support he has produced Silk Road (Trafalgar Studio 2/Live Theatre Newcastle/VAULT Festival), All in a Row (Southwark Playhouse) and Ages of the Moon (associate producer, The Vaults). His other credits include Underground (VAULT Festival/59E59 Theaters) and the first London revival of Honk! (Union Theatre). His credits as associate producer with Hartshorn-Hook Productions include the Olivier Award-winning Rotterdam (Trafalgar Studios, Theatre503, 59E59 Theaters), American Idiot (Arts Theatre) and Away From Home (international tour). He also produced York Theatre Royal's TakeOver Festival in 2011/12, which featured work from companies including Paines Plough, Actors Touring Company and Frantic Assembly.





