Paul Zerdin Comes to the Duchess Theatre London

Ventriloquist, comedian and winner of America's Got Talent 2015, Paul Zerdin, will bring brand-new show - Paul Zerdin's Puppet Party to London's Duchess Theatre on 25th November 2019. Tickets from: www.paulzerdin.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Paul Zerdin and his dysfunctional puppet family are back by popular demand. As well as starring everyone's favourites Sam, Albert and Baby, there'll be his new bodyguard, an urban fox, some hilarious audience participation - and a talking ice cream! All using a mixture of master puppeteering, state of the art animatronic wizardry and a unique blend of edgy comedy.

It's a quirk of British theatre that a man can get a standing ovation for spending the best part of 75 minutes on a stage talking to himself. It goes without saying that Paul's skills are top notch - there's not a hint of movement from his lips and he has a strong command of a range of different voices. But it's his control of the puppets and sense of timing that brings his characters to life!

Zerdin wasn't available for comment but his character Sam in his absence said: "It's so exciting to be back on the road in the UK. We've played Hollywood, New York, Vegas and now....Bedford!

I just hope we can all get through the tour without a big bust up like last time!"

Paul made his TV debut in 1996 as the first outright winner of LWT's The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross. Since then he has appeared on countless TV shows including Comedy Central's The World Stands Up, ITV1's Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford, Tonight at The London Palladium, The Princes Trust Gala and has made three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance. His auditions for America's Got Talent have racked up millions of views on YouTube and Paul is currently developing TV projects in both the UK and the US.

Most recently, Paul returned to The London Palladium pantomime in Snow White, having also starred in the 2017 Olivier Award-winning Dick Whittington at The London Palladium. He took a Las Vegas residency at the legendary Planet Hollywood with his hit show Mouthing Off, and toured the UK with All Mouth in 2017.





