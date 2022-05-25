Paul Young Will Celebrate 40 Years of His Chart-topping Album at Parr Hall in March

Singer and songwriter Paul Young will be celebrating 40 years of solo success and longevity in the music industry when he goes on tour next year.

The musician, who became a teen idol in the 1980s, will be marking four decades since the release of the album that changed his life - No Parlez. That includes his return to Warrington's Parr Hall on Saturday, 25 March, 2023.

Before his breakthrough as a solo artist, Paul had been the frontman of a number of groups such as Q-Tips, Kat Kool and the Kool Kats and Streetband.

But after he made the hard decision to set out on his own in a new direction, the resulting record No Parlez topped the charts and went triple platinum, spawning iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home).

More success followed with the number one album The Secret of Association and the worldwide hit Every Time You Go Away, not forgetting a coveted appearance at Live Aid.

Paul sustained that success - all while having fun with his band Los Pacaminos, inspired by his love of all things Tex-Mex and his desire to get back to basics. It is a side project that has continued since the 1990s.

Now, as the 40th anniversary of No Parlez approaches, Paul is looking forward to reconnecting with fans with the upcoming release of a new record and memoir, both called Behind the Lens.

But during the shows it will all be about celebrating, singing the hits and telling stories about his incredible career. It's time to revel in the classics and learn the stories behind them as Paul steps out from Behind the Lens...

Paul Young is performing at Parr Hall on Saturday, 25 March, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday with meet-and-greet packages available. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on