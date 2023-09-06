Paul Foot Will Perform Residency of DISSOLVE at the Soho Theatre in 2024

Paul Foot Will Perform Residency of DISSOLVE at the Soho Theatre in 2024

Following the recent addition of 39 dates to the UK tour, award-winning and trail-blazing comedian, Paul Foot, will perform a Soho Theatre residency with his show Dissolve from 12th February – 24th February 2024.

Tickets are on sale now and are available via Click Herepaulfoot.tv and plosive.co.uk.

Dissolve’s Soho Theatre shows run in the middle of Paul’s 65-date UK tour, which kicks off at Arts Depot in Finchley on September 28th, 2023, with dates across the UK before now concluding on 17th May 2024 at London’s Leicester Square Theatre – many dates are already sold out.

In his new show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself. With Dissolve – which just co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award – Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously. If you’ve seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different, that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber.

Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?

Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows (and I’m still getting that!) but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry (sometimes), and perhaps think about the world a little differently. And I am so, so excited to bring the show to the Soho Theatre.”

Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. As well as becoming a favourite on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Paul has performed more than a dozen solo stand-up shows and built up a huge cult following of savvy comedy-goers, dubbed ‘The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs’. He won Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, has twice been nominated for the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival Most Outstanding Show Award and was nominated for the Perrier Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe. Dissolve is co-written and directed by Paul’s long-time collaborator and accomplice, comedy writer Aaron Kilkenny-Fletcher.




