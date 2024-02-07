Paul F Taylor Takes HEAD IN THE CLOUDS On Tour in the UK

Join award winning comedian Paul F Taylor (as seen on Harry Hill's Club Nite) as he brings his critically acclaimed show Head in the Clouds to theatres from Middlesbrough to Southampton and lots in between.

Paul F Taylor has always been a man that has thrown himself to the gods of chaos. Growing up, people often accused him of having his head in the clouds. Having recently been diagnosed with ADHD, perhaps it's little wonder he's not had his feet on the ground.

Now Paul questions his place in this world of distractions that is seemingly not built for people like him. As a new father he's learning the hard way, having something that demands him to keep his focus, when he can't, isn't easy. But in this very serious world, maybe we can all benefit from having our head in the clouds a little now and then.

Paul has appeared on Harry Hill's Nite Club on Channel 4 and written for the award winning BBC Radio 4 sketch show Please Use Other Door.

A winner of the prestigious New Act of the Year (NATYs) competition, he has since been nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2017 and the Amused Moose Comedy Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. As well as having performed 11 shows at the Edinburgh fringe, Paul's warm stage presence and cleverly written surreal material have seen him establish himself as a headliner in the UK and overseas. Along with his wife Rebecca Shorrocks, he is one half of sketch duo Short & Curly who enjoyed mass critical success at the Edinburgh Fringe as well as being nominated for Best Character and Sketch Act in the Chortle Awards.

As an actor, he has starred in many comedy short films that have won critical acclaim and awards on the festival circuit as a long time collaborator with the two time BAFTA nominated director Ben Mallaby; in films such as Milk, Battlecock! and Guilt Trip and his latest film Bleep by Ben Hyland being selected by multiple BIFA and BAFTA qualifying film festivals.

Tour Dates

3rd May 2024 - Jokers Comedy Club, Southend - Tickets

7th May 2024 - Gatehouse Theatre (MET Studio), Stafford - Tickets

16th May 2024 - Biscuit Factory, Reading - Tickets

17th May 2024 - Grand Theatre, Swansea - On sale soon

21st June 2024 - The Big Difference, Leicester - Tickets

5th July 2024 - Victoria Theatre, Halifax - Tickets

6th July 2024 - Alma Theatre, Bristol - On sale soon

12th July 2024 - The Chapel, Ormskirk Tickets

13th July 2024 - The Courtroom, Middlesbrough - Tickets

26th July 2024 - The Attic , Southampton - Tickets