Paul Chuckle Joins PETER PAN Pantomime at New Victoria Theatre Woking

Paul joins the previously announced Anton Du Beke who leads this year’s cast in Woking.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Paul Chuckle Joins PETER PAN Pantomime at New Victoria Theatre Woking

New Victoria Theatre Woking announced that comedian Paul Chuckle will join the line-up of this year’s swashbuckling pantomime, Peter Pan. Paul joins the previously announced Anton Du Beke who leads this year’s cast in Woking.

Paul Chuckle became a household name as part of the legendary double-act The Chuckle Brothers with his beloved brother Barry. Generations have grown up with the catchphrase “to me, to you” made famous by the brothers on the BAFTA award-winning TV show ChuckleVision, which commanded prime time viewing slots for nearly three decades. Alongside his TV work, Paul is a familiar face in theatres around the country and is one of the most in-demand panto performers in the UK. When not on-stage entertaining, Paul can often be found in some of the UK’s biggest nightclubs as a popular DJ. Paul joins the cast of Peter Pan in the role of pirate, Starkey.

Join Peter Pan and the characters you know and love this Christmas in this swashbuckling panto adventure. This family treat will include all your favourites including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, and Michael Darling.

Further cast to be announced soon.

Peter Pan is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

Be part of the panto magic and hook your tickets now at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
DREAMLAND Hosts All-Star Line-Up As Part Of Margate Pride Celebrations Photo
DREAMLAND Hosts All-Star Line-Up As Part Of Margate Pride Celebrations

Dreamland Margate hosts an all-star extravaganza celebrating diversity and equality on Saturday 12th August as part of the legendary annual Margate Pride celebrations. Featuring the likes of B*witched, Claire Richards, Duncan James and Lisa Maffia, Dreamland's iconic Scenic Stage becomes the rainbow-soaked backdrop for an unforgettable day of queer celebration for all the family.

2
ETT Reveals Full Cast and Dates for MACBETH UK and International Tour Photo
ETT Reveals Full Cast and Dates for MACBETH UK and International Tour

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as ETT announces the full casting and tour dates for the highly anticipated production of Macbeth. Don't miss out on this thrilling rendition of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, set to tour the UK and international stage.

3
Cast and Creatives Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Notti Photo
Cast and Creatives Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for their exciting autumn season headline production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man.  

4
Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight Named The Lowrys New Associate Artists Photo
Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight Named The Lowry's New Associate Artists

The Lowry, Salford has announced musical theatre composer and singer-songwriter Finn Anderson, and contemporary dance theatre company Thick & Tight as The Lowry's newest Associate Artists as part of its Artist Development programme.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You