Paul Chuckle Joins PETER PAN Pantomime at New Victoria Theatre Woking

New Victoria Theatre Woking announced that comedian Paul Chuckle will join the line-up of this year’s swashbuckling pantomime, Peter Pan. Paul joins the previously announced Anton Du Beke who leads this year’s cast in Woking.

Paul Chuckle became a household name as part of the legendary double-act The Chuckle Brothers with his beloved brother Barry. Generations have grown up with the catchphrase “to me, to you” made famous by the brothers on the BAFTA award-winning TV show ChuckleVision, which commanded prime time viewing slots for nearly three decades. Alongside his TV work, Paul is a familiar face in theatres around the country and is one of the most in-demand panto performers in the UK. When not on-stage entertaining, Paul can often be found in some of the UK’s biggest nightclubs as a popular DJ. Paul joins the cast of Peter Pan in the role of pirate, Starkey.

Join Peter Pan and the characters you know and love this Christmas in this swashbuckling panto adventure. This family treat will include all your favourites including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, and Michael Darling.

Further cast to be announced soon.

Peter Pan is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

Be part of the panto magic and hook your tickets now at Click Here