Paul Chowdhry Will Explore The Funny Side Of Lockdown Life At Parr Hall

He's the first British-Asian to sell out London's Wembley Arena but comedian Paul Chowdhry is not stopping there. Now the multi award-winning comic, actor and writer, as seen on Taskmaster, Devils, Live at the Apollo and panel shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, is setting the world to rights in the Covid era as he explores the funny side of lockdown life.

Why does the Rule of Six only work for white people? Come and find out in Paul's hit show about the strange times we've all been living through.

Following a sell-out 2021 tour, Warrington has been added to a list of extra dates and venues for 2022 with a Parr Hall show on Thursday, 24 March.

With his tongue firmly in his cheek, Paul has named his explicit and very much adult-only show 'Family-Friendly Comedian' in which he will also explore fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone's garden.

The Family-Friendly Comedian tour follows Paul's Live Innit show which brought his popularity to a whole new level. It was twice extended including five nights at Hammersmith Apollo and a sell-out show at Wembley Arena.

The show was filmed and also released as an Amazon Prime special in 200 countries, while on Facebook his video clips have amassed 35 million views.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager for Parr Hall, said: "We're proud that Parr Hall continues to put Warrington on the map as a destination for live comedy.

"We've just had three sell-out nights with Sarah Millican and next year we'll welcome back Jason Manford and Omid Djalili among many others.

"So we can't wait to bring Paul Chowdhry and his stinging and sarcastic brand of stand-up to our venue. This is not one for the easily offended!"

The performance is on Thursday, 24 March, 8pm. Tickets are £25 and go on sale on Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.