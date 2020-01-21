Parr Hall Presents Ultimate 80s Throwback

Music fans are being called to dig out the baggy trousers and get into the groove as the ultimate 80s throwback struts into town.

Parr Hall is travelling back to the time of leg warmers and massive hair with a spectacular stage show celebrating everything 80s.

Featuring the live band Electric Dreams, this feel-good show is set to take you on an unforgettable trip down memory lane as the sound of Duran Duran, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Rick Astley and more take over Parr Hall on Friday 7 February.

Whether you were born in the 80s, were lucky enough to hear these sounds from your very own cassette player, or have had a Stranger Things introduction to life in the 80s, this show will leave you wanting to relive the decade again and again!

Featuring all the very best hits, including Living on a Prayer, The Final Countdown, Don't You Want Me Baby, Tainted Love and more, 80s Live is the blast from the past you've been waiting for!

On sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You