Panto Pay It Forwards Fundraising Target Reached At Corn Exchange Newbury

The company reached £9,620.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Corn Exchange Newbury have announced that they have reached this year’s fundraising target, raising a fantastic £9,620 for their Panto Pay It Forwards appeal and exceeding last year’s total. This winter marked the second year that Corn Exchange has run this life-changing appeal, which helps raise funds to provide those in need with tickets to enjoy the 2023 pantomime Beauty and the Beast. Corn Exchange Newbury believes passionately that cost should not be a barrier to experiencing the magic of panto, and are delighted that they have been able to support so many local people to attend this year. They have again worked with local partners including schools, social prescribers and third sector organisations to identify those who wouldn’t otherwise attend the pantomime and provide them with the opportunity. 

With generous donations from the local community, Berkshire Freemasonry, the Trelix Charitable Trust, Waitrose Community Matters, Newbury Building Society Community Support Scheme and the Olibob Arts Foundation, Corn Exchange Newbury have been able to offer places for 555 people who have either never been or would not otherwise be able to attend the panto, with further tickets to be distributed. This includes 238 free tickets for children in receipt of pupil premium funding from six local schools, in both rural and town centre locations, and 317 tickets for community groups. Nominating groups have so far included Hungerford Youth Centre, West Berkshire Young Carers, Thatcham Family Hub, Citizen's Advice, Eight Bells for Mental Health, Community Youth Project, Educafe, Home Start, West Berkshire Sensory Consortium, Two Saints, Audrey Needham House, Berkshire Vision, Ukraine Support Hub and West Berkshire Council Family Support workers.

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury, comments, At the Corn Exchange we are committed to finding ways to make our activity accessible and welcoming to everyone. Everyone should feel able to take part in the arts and enjoy the theatre - I thank everyone who donated to the Panto Pay It Forwards scheme and making it possible for 555 people to come to see the pantomime who otherwise would not have been able to. We are delighted that so many get to enjoy our festive show!

Beauty and the Beast is written and directed by Plested, Brown and Wilsher Pantomime, comprising of Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher. They have had Newbury audiences in stitches for the past four years with their fresh takes on the traditional pantomime stories Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk.



Panto Pay It Forwards Fundraising Target Reached At Corn Exchange Newbury
