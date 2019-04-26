Paines Plough Announces Full Tour Dates For Zia Ahmed's Debut Play I WANNA BE YOURS

Paines Plough and Tamasha have today announced the full UK tour dates for I WANNA BE YOURS. A tender, funny, lyrical play about finding love and holding onto it with everything you've got, I WANNA BE YOURS is the debut play from London Laureate and Roundhouse Poetry Slam Champion Zia Ahmed. In partnership with Tamasha and directed by former Paines Plough trainee director Anna Himali Howard, the play will tour to Canada Water, Barking, Luton, Whitehaven, Liverpool, Lyme Regis, Ventnor, Brighton, Bracknell, St Albans, Havant, Peterborough, Canterbury, Bordon, Tunbridge Wells, Guildford, Bolton, Middlesbrough, Banbury, Bromsgrove, Derby, Beverley, Doncaster, Maidenhead, Norwich, Lincoln, Manchester, Preston, Washington, Selby, Halifax and Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Ella is from Yorkshire. Haseeb is from London. They order a pizza. House red for Ella. Hot chocolate for Haseeb.

"I think I'm falling in love with you."

People and playlists. Christmas and Eid. Travelcards and Megabuses. London to Leeds.

Love is more than just a game for two. Especially when there's an elephant in the room.

Zia is from North West London. He is a London Laureate, having been shortlisted to be the Young Poet Laureate for London 2015/16. He is a former Roundhouse Poetry Slam champion. Zia was Paines Plough's Channel 4 Playwright in Residence 2016/2017.

Anna is a director and theatremaker. She was Paines Plough's Trainee Director in 2016. She is also an Alumni Artist at The Gate Theatre and an alumnus of the Birmingham REP Foundry.

Her work as a Director includes A SMALL PLACE by Jamaica Kincaid (Gate Theatre), ALBATROSS by Isley Lynn for NEW (RWCMD/Paines Plough/Gate Theatre), LIFE IS NO LAUGHING MATTER by Demi Nandhra (Birmingham REP/mac Birmingham), 20B by Jane English (Birmingham REP/CPT). As a theatremaker work includes MAHABHARAT/A by Anna Himali Howard and Zarina Muhammad (Camden People's Theatre), THE BEANFIELD by Breach Theatre (New Diorama, National tour 2016). Anna was Associate Director on FLEABAG by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Drywrite/Soho Theatre international tour) and Assistant Director on OTHELLO, directed by Ellen McDougall (Shakespeare's Globe) and IN THE NIGHT TIME (Before the Sun Rises) by Nina Segal, directed by Ben Kidd (Gate Theatre).

I WANNA BE YOURS was developed with support from the Channel 4 Playwrights' Scheme.

A Paines Plough and Tamasha production

I WANNA BE YOURS

by Zia Ahmed

Direction by Anna Himali Howard

First performance: 16th October 2019

Opening Night: 19th October 2019

16th - 19th October 2019

The Albany Canada Water Hub, Canada Water

020 8692 4446

https://www.thealbany.org.uk/

21st October 2019

Studio 3 Arts, Barking

020 8594 7136

http://www.studio3arts.org.uk/

22nd October 2019

Luton Culture, Luton

01582 878100

https://www.lutonculture.com/

24th October 2019

Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven

01946 692422

https://www.rosehilltheatre.co.uk/

25th October 2019

Unity Theatre, Liverpool

0844 873 2888

https://www.unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk/

28th October

Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis

01297 442394

http://www.marinetheatre.com/

29th October

Ventnor Exchange, Ventnor

01983 716767

https://ventnorexchange.co.uk/

30th October

The Old Market, Brighton

01273 201801

http://theoldmarket.com/

31st October

South Hill Park, Bracknell

01344 484123

https://www.southhillpark.org.uk/

1st November 2019

Trestle Arts Centre, St Albans

01727 850950

https://www.trestle.org.uk/

2nd November 2019

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant

023 9247 2700

http://thespring.co.uk/

4th November 2019

The Key Theatre, Peterborough

01733 207239

https://vivacity.org/vivacity-venues/the-key-theatre/

5th November 2019

The Marlowe, Canterbury

01227 787787

https://marlowetheatre.com/



6th November 2019

Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre

01420 472664

https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk/



7th November 2019

Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

01892 678678

https://www.trinitytheatre.net/

8th November 2019

Electric Theatre, Guildford

01483 501 200

https://electric.theatre/

11th November 2019

Octagon Theatre, Bolton

01204 520661

https://octagonbolton.co.uk/

12th November 2019

Middlesbrough Theatre, Middlesbrough

01642 81 51 81

https://www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk/

13th November 2019

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

01295 279002

https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/

14th November 2019

Artrix, Bromsgrove

01527 577330

https://www.artrix.co.uk/

15th November 2019

Derby Theatre, Derby

01332 59 39 39

https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/

16th November 2019

East Riding Theatre, Beverley

01482 874050

http://www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk/

19th November 2019

Cast, Doncaster

01302 303959

https://www.castindoncaster.com/

20th November 2019

Norden Farm, Maidenhead

01628 788997

https://www.norden.farm/

21st November 2019

The Garage, Norwich

01603 283382

http://www.thegarage.org.uk/

22nd November 2019

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, Lincoln

01522 837600

https://www.lpac.co.uk/

23rd November 2019

The Edge, Manchester

0161 282 9776

http://www.edgetheatre.co.uk/

26th November 2019

The Continental, Preston

01772 499425

http://newcontinental.net/

27th November 2019

Arts Centre Washington, Washington

0191 561 3455

https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/our-venues/arts-centre-washington/

28th November 2019

Selby Town Hall, Selby

01757 708449

http://www.selbytownhall.co.uk/

29th November 2019

Square Chapel, Halifax

01422 349422

https://www.squarechapel.co.uk/

30th November 2019

The Maltings, Berwick-upon-Tweed

01289 330 999

https://m.maltingsberwick.co.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You