Paco Peña Solera Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in April

Acclaimed flamenco guitarist, composer and producer Paco Peña returns to Sadler's Wells with his company in the spring to present the world premiere of Solera, playing from Wednesday 20 to Sunday 24 April 2022.

This latest production reunites Paco Peña and his long-term collaborator and friend, theatre director Jude Kelly, for an exploration of artistic wisdom and the fearlessness of youth in search for new expression.

The solera process in Andalucía, Southern Spain, has forever produced fine wines thanks to a system that stacks oak barrels in layers. Young wine enters the highest barrels and, in time, nurtured by the master bodeguero, flows down the barrel tiers to the bottom - the solera barrels, containing wines of a refined quality that only age can achieve.

Weaving this history into the show, Peña presents the tradition of Flamenco - handed down from one generation to the next and constantly striving to multiply its own means of expression.

Solera features both young and mature performers, showcasing the essential nature of age to turn raw artistic talent into a refined art form.

Music is integral to this piece - the dancers are evolving at the rhythm of a mix of flamenco sounds, feet, percussions, guitar and singing, while guitarist Dani de Morón joins the troupe in a first collaboration with Paco.

Paco Peña and Jude Kelly started working together 20 years ago, when they delivered the spectacular show Voces y Ecos - hailed then as the best flamenco show in years. Other ambitious collaborative projects include A Compás! - aimed at transmitting vividly to audiences the compelling nature of a range of flamenco rhythms and Flamenco sin Fronteras - a study of flamenco forms that emerged at the turn of the 20th century when Spanish performers arriving in South America discovered a rich folklore reminiscent of their own musical traditions. Returning with Solera, the duo tells the story of respect and love at play behind the art of flamenco.

Reflecting on the new production, Paco Peña said: "I am delighted to be working again with my dear friend and great artist Jude Kelly in bringing to Sadler's Wells a taste of the sun and soil of Andalucía: SOLERA"

Commenting on the development of the piece, theatre director Jude Kelly said: "Paco and I are intrigued by how respect for tradition lives alongside the necessity and excitement for disruption and modernity. This applies to many things of course but Solera explores this tension within a flamenco troupe and the richness that results from both the clashes and adaptations of style and approach between the performers. It's nervy, intense and exuberant work."

Press Night: Wednesday 20 April at 7:30 pm

