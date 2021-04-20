PLANET EARTH II LIVE IN CONCERT Adds New Bournemouth Date
BBC Studios and concert promoter FKP Scorpio UK have announced a new Bournemouth date on Saturday March 19th 2022, adding to their previously rescheduled Planet Earth II Live In Concert arena tour of the UK & Ireland.
The original 2020 tour was postponed and rescheduled to March 2022 following continuing government advice and the closure of venues across the UK, as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This spectacular live concert tour will be hosted by science and natural history TV presenter Liz Bonnin, with special behind the scenes insights from Mike Gunton, the executive producer of this BAFTA and EMMY award-winning BBC television series. Featuring breath taking specially-selected footage shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a gigantic LED screen, the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman, will perform the remarkable music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea & Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.
Host Liz Bonnin says: "I'm so delighted that Planet Earth II Live In Concert is now also coming to the Bournemouth International Centre, on Saturday March 19th 2022, as part of our UK and Ireland Arena Tour. As the restrictions around live events lift safely, it will be a real joy to finally be able to host this celebration of the wonders of our natural world. I'm looking forward to visiting the South Coast again with this spectacular show!"
All previously purchased tickets remain valid for these rescheduled dates. All Under 14's Tickets, £10 Discount
The rescheduled 2022 tour dates are as follows:
Mar 18th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Mar 19th Bournemouth International Centre (New Date)
Mar 20th London The O2 Matinee & Evening Performances
Mar 22nd Dublin 3 Arena
Mar 24th Leeds First Direct Arena
Mar 25th Manchester AO Arena
Mar 26th Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Mar 27th Glasgow SSE Hydro
All children under 14 entitled to a £10 discount per ticket (Excluding London Evening and Dublin show). £5 discount per ticket for group bookings of 10 or more.
For further ticket information go to www.planetearth2live.uk
