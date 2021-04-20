PLANET EARTH II LIVE IN CONCERT Adds New Bournemouth Date

BBC Studios and concert promoter FKP Scorpio UK have announced a new Bournemouth date on Saturday March 19th 2022, adding to their previously rescheduled Planet Earth II Live In Concert arena tour of the UK & Ireland.

The original 2020 tour was postponed and rescheduled to March 2022 following continuing government advice and the closure of venues across the UK, as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This spectacular live concert tour will be hosted by science and natural history TV presenter Liz Bonnin, with special behind the scenes insights from Mike Gunton, the executive producer of this BAFTA and EMMY award-winning BBC television series. Featuring breath taking specially-selected footage shown in 4K ultra high-definition on a gigantic LED screen, the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman, will perform the remarkable music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea & Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Host Liz Bonnin says: "I'm so delighted that Planet Earth II Live In Concert is now also coming to the Bournemouth International Centre, on Saturday March 19th 2022, as part of our UK and Ireland Arena Tour. As the restrictions around live events lift safely, it will be a real joy to finally be able to host this celebration of the wonders of our natural world. I'm looking forward to visiting the South Coast again with this spectacular show!"

All previously purchased tickets remain valid for these rescheduled dates. All Under 14's Tickets, £10 Discount

The rescheduled 2022 tour dates are as follows:

Mar 18th Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Mar 19th Bournemouth International Centre (New Date)

Mar 20th London The O2 Matinee & Evening Performances

Mar 22nd Dublin 3 Arena

Mar 24th Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 25th Manchester AO Arena

Mar 26th Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Mar 27th Glasgow SSE Hydro

All children under 14 entitled to a £10 discount per ticket (Excluding London Evening and Dublin show). £5 discount per ticket for group bookings of 10 or more.

For further ticket information go to www.planetearth2live.uk

DETAILS:

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: Motorpoint Arena

Address: Mary Ann St, Cardiff, CF10 2EQ

Date/Time: Friday, 18th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£45/£55)

Website/Box Office: www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk / 029 2022 4488

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: Bournemouth International Centre

Address: Exeter Road, Bournemouth BH2 5BH

Date/Time: Saturday 19th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£65/ £57.5/£50)

Website/Box Office: www.bhlivetickets.co.uk 0300 500 0595

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: London, The O2 Arena

Address: Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London, SE10 0DX

Date/Time: Sunday 20th March / Show starts 2.30pm

Tickets: (£40/£50/£60)

Website/Box Office: www.theo2.co.uk / 0844 856 0202; www.AXS.com

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: London, The O2 Arena

Address: Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London, SE10 0DX

Date/Time: Sunday, 20th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£40/£50/£60)

Website/Box Office: www.theo2.co.uk / 0844 856 0202; www.AXS.com

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: 3Arena

Address: N Wall Quay, North Dock, Dublin

Date/Time: Tuesday, 22nd March / Show starts 8.00pm

Tickets: (€42/€63/€73)

Website/Box Office : www.3arena.ie / www.ticketmaster.ie

ROI: 0818 719 300 / UK & NI: 0844 8472 455

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: First Direct Arena

Address: Arena Way, Leeds, LS2 8BY

Date/Time: Thursday, 24th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£45/£55)

Website/Box Office: www.firstdirectarena.com / 0844 248 1585

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: Manchester AO Arena

Address: Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester, M3 1AR

Date/Time: Friday, 25th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£40/£50/£60)

Website/Box Office: www.manchester-arena.com / 0844 847 8000

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: Resorts World Arena

Address: Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1PU

Date/Time: Saturday 26th March / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£40/£50/£60)

Website/Box Office: www.resortsworldarena.co.uk / 0121 780 4141; www.theticketfactory.co.uk

Event: Planet Earth II - Live in Concert

Venue: The SSE Hydro Arena

Address: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, G3 8YW

Date/Time: Sunday 27th / Show starts 7.30pm

Tickets: (£40/£50/£60)

Website/Box Office: www.thessehydro.com / 0844 395 4000