PIZZA SHOP HEROES Comes to Swindon Arts Centre

Local charity Swindon City of Sanctuary bring Phosphoros Theatre's production of Pizza Shop Heroes to Swindon's Art Centre on Saturday 23rd November at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought online now: https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-pizza-shop-heroes-swindon-2019?fbclid=IwAR0EVQaPjOoFjSJnvzf7WPBQVxTsesQeHxtY5gvb4mcoB83Ke4bFXyhiWZI

'If this production could be required viewing for the entire government...perhaps the nation could find some of its long-lost humanity' The Play's the Thing

Fresh from a sell-out Edinburgh run, Phosphoros Theatre have come a long way in the three years since the company of former child asylum seekers first stepped on stage. They are now officially recognised as a Theatre of Sanctuary and are Associate Artists at The Unicorn Theatre in London, as well as touring Pizza Shop Heroes around the UK till the end of 2019.

Set in a pizza shop, four young men reclaim the stories they've told repeatedly to social workers and courts, travelling across time and continents to show how extraordinary they are. From leaving their homelands of Eritrea, Albania and Afghanistan on their own as children, they explore how they got here, where they're going and what they've learnt along the way. It's an autobiographical story of male and cultural identity, of migration stories shaped by Europe's colonial past, of family and fatherhood. Using the company's trademark warmth and wit, these lived-experience actors share the stage with a refugee caseworker to perform a lyrical collage of memories, hopes, dreams and imagined realities. From prisons in Libya and Greece to conversations with absent Mothers to raising the next generation of sons. Powerful, celebratory, resistant, revealing; this is theatre that puts refugees centre-stage.

Actors: Tewodros Aregawe, Goitom Fesshaye, Kate Duffy, Emirjon Hoxhaj and Syed Haleem Najibi

Written by: Dawn Harrison with the Company. Directors: Dawn Harrison and Pavlos Christodoulou





