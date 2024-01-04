PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Performances are on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 1 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023 Photo 3 Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Thea Photo 4 Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre

PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is coming to the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February with everyones favourite characters for a fun-filled show for all the family. Little ones can journey to the zoo and beach without having to leave the comfort of the Corn Exchange Auditorium.

This colourful show is packed full of songs, dances and muddy puddles, guaranteed to leave little ones in giggles and snorts. Puppets of Peppa and her friends tell the story along with a friendly narrator to help along the way. With a running time of approximately one hour, it's the perfect first introduction to theatre and hopefully will help young audience members develop a real love for theatre and all the joy it can bring.

Writer of the show, Richard Lewis explains that this is the seventh live show for Peppa Pig, 'One of the things that is most exciting for me is the ability for these particular characters to connect with pre-school minds when they are at their most fertile. I feel privileged to be part of creating something which may help to influence how these young minds develop as they grow. It's an area I am really interested in, and I think the Peppa live show has the ability to properly connect with these audiences.'

 

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February 2024, with shows at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on both days. This show is suitable for children of all ages. Tickets £16.25, £14.25 under-16s, £8 6 – 12 months and £1 newborn – 6 months, including booking fees. To book tickets or for more information please visit Click Here or call 01635 522733.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions Photo
National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions

The prestigious and pioneering National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced dates for a host of free UK-wide community auditions. Learn more about how to audition here!

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatres INDESTRUCTABLE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE

All new rehearsal images have been released for Proteus’ Indestructible. The show will première at Omnibus Theatre on 18 January 2024 and will run until 3 February 2024, with previews from 16 January.  Check out the photos here!

3
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours Photo
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours

Mayflower Theatre launches 'An Inspiring Place' and Mayflower Tours Open Day on Saturday 3 February 2024. Join us for an exciting day of behind-the-scenes exploration and discover the new backstage exhibition.

4
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More! Photo
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced its spring 2024 season! The theatre looks forward to a list of musicals, featuring a mix of returning titles and brand-new shows that are transferring from the West End, and more. Learn more about the lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

DRAG 'N' DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to LondonDRAG 'N' DROP! (the Most Quantum Drag Show In The Universe) is Coming to London
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLEPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For Proteus Theatre's INDESTRUCTABLE
Mayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower ToursMayflower Theatre Launches AN INSPIRING PLACE and Mayflower Tours
Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You