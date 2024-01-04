PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is coming to the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February with everyones favourite characters for a fun-filled show for all the family. Little ones can journey to the zoo and beach without having to leave the comfort of the Corn Exchange Auditorium.

This colourful show is packed full of songs, dances and muddy puddles, guaranteed to leave little ones in giggles and snorts. Puppets of Peppa and her friends tell the story along with a friendly narrator to help along the way. With a running time of approximately one hour, it's the perfect first introduction to theatre and hopefully will help young audience members develop a real love for theatre and all the joy it can bring.

Writer of the show, Richard Lewis explains that this is the seventh live show for Peppa Pig, 'One of the things that is most exciting for me is the ability for these particular characters to connect with pre-school minds when they are at their most fertile. I feel privileged to be part of creating something which may help to influence how these young minds develop as they grow. It's an area I am really interested in, and I think the Peppa live show has the ability to properly connect with these audiences.'

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 February 2024, with shows at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on both days. This show is suitable for children of all ages. Tickets £16.25, £14.25 under-16s, £8 6 – 12 months and £1 newborn – 6 months, including booking fees. To book tickets or for more information please visit Click Here or call 01635 522733.