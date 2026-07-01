PEPPA PIG’S BIG FAMILY SHOW Will Come to Chester

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Peppa Pig's Big Family Adventure visits Storyhouse on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July 2026 and marks the first ever live appearance of baby Evie Pig as the new addition to the much-loved family.

Child tickets cost from £15.90 for Storyhouse Members.

Produced by Fierylight in collaboration with Hasbro, Peppa Pig's Big Family Show is based on the much-loved animated pre-school TV series. Packed full of songs, laughter and interactive fun, it's the perfect introduction to the theatre for little ones.

With a new arrival on the way, the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it's an oinktastic makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie. There's so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?

Bringing Peppa and friends to life is a talented cast of actors, singers and puppeteers including Charlie Culkin, Cinem Gopaul, Cate Brookes and real-life married couple Emma Hilts and David Tudor.

The production is directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis, who said: “It's a new era for Peppa and her family as we introduce baby Evie alongside Peppa, her friends and family to a live theatre audience, in a show that brings a heart-warming and relatable new story, packed full of fun, to life.”

Peppa Pig has entertained over 2.5 million fans in the UK over seven hugely popular and critically acclaimed live shows over 15 years.

Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight, added: “Audiences are so thrilled to see baby Evie's stage debut and the latest show from Peppa and Friends. It's been a truly special experience. We're so excited to tour the UK for everyone to meet the latest edition to the family.”

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