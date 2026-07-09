MAMMA MIA!, WICKED FOR GOOD & More Set for MOONLIGHT FLICKS at Chester's Grosvenor Park

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. Sign Up

Storyhouse's popular open-air cinema series, Moonlight Flicks, returns to Chester's Grosvenor Park this summer with a lineup of beloved musicals, classic favorites and recent releases screening beneath the stars.

Running from August 9 through August 31, 2026, as part of Storyhouse in the Park, the outdoor cinema series offers audiences the chance to enjoy films in one of the city's most scenic settings, with screenings perfect for date nights, family outings and evenings with friends.

The season opens on Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m. with the feel-good movie musical Mamma Mia!. On Thursday, August 13, Tim Key's BIFA Award-winning comedy The Ballad of Wallis Island screens at 9 p.m. Baz Luhrmann's lavish musical Moulin Rouge! celebrates its 25th anniversary with a screening on Sunday, August 16 at 9 p.m.

The series continues with Legally Blonde, marking the comedy's 25th anniversary, on Sunday, August 23 at 8:20 p.m. Jim Henson's fantasy classic Labyrinth, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, celebrates its 40th anniversary with a screening on Sunday, August 30 at 8:30 p.m. The season concludes on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, at 8 p.m. with Wicked For Good, the highly anticipated conclusion to the blockbuster film adaptation.

Guests can pre-order fresh wood-fired pizzas, grazing boxes and bottles of wine online before attending, while additional street food, craft beer and frozen cocktails will be available for purchase onsite.

Tickets start at £12.30 for Storyhouse Members and £13.50 for non-members, with tickets priced at £8 for members under 16 and £9 for non-members under 16. Young Members ages 16-25 can attend any screening for £5.

Moonlight Flicks is one of several attractions featured as part of Storyhouse in the Park 2026, which also includes Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre productions of Outlaws: A Robin Hood Story, Let the Sun Shine! Peter Pan and Nell Gwynn, along with live comedy performances, murder mystery events, outdoor yoga sessions, and family programming including Rhyme Time and Library Craft activities.

"Moonlight Flicks at Grosvenor Park is always a highlight in the Storyhouse cinematic calendar," said Storyhouse Head of Cinema Nicky Beaumont. "Our biggest screen and joyous films bring hundreds of people together every year to share an experience under the stars."

Moonlight Flicks Listings

Mamma Mia! (PG)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Time: 9 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

The Ballad of Wallis Island (12A)

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 9 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

Moulin Rouge! (12A)

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Time: 9 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

Legally Blonde (12A)

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

Labyrinth 40th Anniversary (U)

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

Wicked For Good (PG)

Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: Storyhouse Members £12.30; Under 16s £8. Non-members £13.50; Under 16s £9. Young Members (ages 16-25) £5.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...