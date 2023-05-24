PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY is Now Playing in Birmingham

Recognisable characters from the smash-hit TV show Peaky Blinders have been spotted along Birmingham’s canals, as Rambert dancers return to perform Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby following an incredible UK tour.



Following a sell-out world premiere in Birmingham last year, the company makes a cyclical return to the city to close the immersive and intoxicating production at co-producers Birmingham Hippodrome from 23 - 27 May 2023.



Back by popular demand, the love story between Tommy and Grace takes centre stage, amongst the drama of the Peaky Blinders with notable appearances from Ada, Arthur, Barney, Jeremiah and Polly.



The dancers playing these roles, including Guillaume Quéau as Tommy and Naya Lovell as Grace, arrived in the city earlier today (Tuesday 23 May) and headed straight to the iconic canals to mark their return to Birmingham.

Through dance theatre Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.



Featuring live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur, the show is led by Musical Director Yaron Engler as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur’s soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday 27 May.

