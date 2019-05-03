Oye Santana Comes to Darlington

Oye Santana, UK No.1 Winner at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards, check in to Darlington Hippodrome on Saturday 8 June 2019 as part of a 50-date UK tour celebrating 50 years since the Woodstock Festival, where an electrifying performance catapulted Santana to stardom.

The six-piece band is led by Milan Webb, a virtuoso guitarist with a technique and tone to match Santana himself, who not only sounds the part, but looks the part too. Joining him on stage are Hector Gomez and Gez Kahan on keyboards. Adding to the spectacle and generating those infectious latin-rock rhythms are Jon Quirk on bass and Paul Murphy on percussion, while Pete Lockwood is the powerhouse behind the drum kit.

"As ever, we'll be concentrating on hits, played the way everyone knows them from the records," says Milan. "We've never been into long self-indulgent solos - and we don't think our audience are either! Our focus is on entertaining, and we love it when people get up and dance."

When it comes to hits, the audience at the Hippodrome will be spoilt for choice - Carlos Santana has 50 years' worth. Early favourites include Jin-Go-Lo-Ba, Samba Pa Ti, Black Magic Woman and She's Not There, but Santana has continued to score chart success in the 21st century. Expect to hear Smooth (a million-seller at the turn of the millennium and the US Billboard chart's number one rock song of all time), Corazón Espinado, Maria Maria and his 2016 smash, Anywhere You Want To Go.

Tickets for Oye Santana's show at Darlington Hippodrome on Saturday 8 June at 7:30pm are available now direct from the venue, by phone 01325 405405 or online via www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





