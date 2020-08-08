Opera North Postpones Upcoming Productions at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

All of the mainstage productions will be rescheduled over the next two years.

Opera North has postponed its upcoming productions at Nottingham's Theatre Royal, Newark Advertiser reports.

Productions set for this fall included La Traviata, Jack The Ripper and Bernstein Double Bill, and Carmen was scheduled for early 2021.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Theatre Royal Nottingham to arrange refunds.

