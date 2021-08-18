Opera Holland Park Announces 2022 Season Lineup

As Opera Holland Park nears the end of the OHP 2021 Season, the company has revealed the operas featured in its 2022 Season, which will open on 31 May 2022.

The 2022 Season will open on 31 May 2022, with new productions of Eugene Onegin and Carmen.

The second half of the 2022 Season will feature the UK premiere of Mark Adamo's 1998 opera, Little Women, adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic coming-of-age novel. Postponed from 2020, Delius's verismo opera Margot la Rouge will be performed in a double bill with Puccini's Le villi.

The 2022 Season will conclude with Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore, a co-production with Charles Court Opera. The City of London Sinfonia returns as resident orchestra for all five productions.

Opera Holland Park continues to nurture young talent. The 2022 Young Artists production will be of Eugene Onegin.

Opera in Song, a recital series exploring the characters and storylines of featured works through songs by different composers, will also return in the 2022 Season. The song series is curated in partnership with Julien Van Mellaerts and Dylan Perez.

Casting and further details will be announced in the autumn.

Learn more at https://operahollandpark.com/news/save-the-date-announcing-the-2022-season.