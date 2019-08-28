Open House and London Design Festival Come To Old Royal Naval College

This September, the Old Royal Naval College will host a month of exciting events in Greenwich, from Open House and London Design Festival to Totally Thames and the finish line of the first ever Regatta London.

London Design Festival celebrates London as the design capital of the world, recognising the city's artistic strengths with artworks installed in multiple London institutions from 14th - 22nd September. Drawing inspiration from the rich artistic history of the Old Royal Naval College itself, local Greenwich artists and makers will showcase their creations across the beautiful riverside grounds and inside Sir Christopher Wren's iconic buildings.

The featured artworks will offer contemporary interpretations of the architectural and decorative elements of the Old Royal Naval College, such as Sir Christopher Wren's landmark domed design and Sir James Thornhill's magnificent Painted Hall, recently re-opened after an award-winning renovation. Works include a storytelling chair made from recycled wood in the Victorian Skittle Alley, itself made from upcycled ships, as well as fascinating 3D scans of the Painted Hall, showing the labour and care that went into creating the room in the 18th century, and the 21st century conservation efforts.

Visitors will be able to access the London Design Festival in the Old Royal Naval College Visitor Centre during regular opening hours, with additional exhibits for Painted Hall ticketholders. The week will culminate in Open House, London's largest architectural festival, on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September which grants visitors access to tour awe-inspiring hidden spaces in the buildings and grounds.

In addition to this great celebration of local artists, the Old Royal Naval College will also host three events as part of Totally Thames, the biggest annual celebration of London's river.

In the grand Chapel of St Peter and St Paul, visitors can enjoy an atmospheric concert of Choral Evensong on 23rd September. This 470-year-old musical tradition is brought gloriously to life in an evening of choral music allowing the audience, regardless of faith or belief, time for restful contemplation and to soak in their beautiful surroundings.

Bringing escapology to the riverside as part of Totally Thames festival, Thames 1745 sees escapologists Dave Diamond and Alice Mrozek tell the true story of the last known use of the ducking stool. Audiences will breathlessly witness a struggle for freedom from a water tank in this theatrical and exhilarating escape act.

The newest and biggest sports challenge in the city, Regatta London, takes to the River Thames on 29th September. Hundreds of boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders will follow one of two routes past the capital's riverside landmarks before reaching the finish line at Old Royal Naval College at the stunning water gates. Visitors are invited to head to the Old Royal Naval College to cheer on participants as they cross the finish line, raising money for local and national environmental causes, whilst enjoying the Painted Hall and spectacular grounds with pop-up stalls and special offers for Regatta participants.

With these incredible events, and easy access by boat, Old Royal Naval College is a must-see arts, boats and cultural destination in Greenwich this September.

