Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience Announce Last Dates in London

Wheeling, dealing and non-stop laughing are all on the cards at 'The Nags Head' in this one-of-a-kind fully immersive and highly interactive show featuring the pride of Peckham.

The Trotters want to drum up some cash - no surprises there then! So deals are brokered, schemes hatched and quizzes quizzed in a 2-hour fun-filled knees up that has everyone stopping by - including fan favourites like Cassandra, Trigger, Marlene, Uncle Albert and more. Don't be a plonker... book now for this downright t'riffic event!

Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience is fabulously new, completely unique experience that includes shed-loads of laughs and a 3-course meal. One-off improvisation, side-splitting humour, and an expertly-crafted, completely original script combine to make this loving tribute to the TV series a high-quality, seriously funny night to remember.

- 'Exceptional. One of the most hysterical, unique and well produced nights out in Britain in 2019!' 5* Celebrity Radio, UK tour 2018

- 'I've come out grinning from ear to ear. It's hilarious. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to go to The Nags Head, then come to Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience, because it's as close as you're ever going to get to walking into that pub and meeting those iconic characters.' 4* The Break A Leggers, London 2019

This brand new show opened in September 2018 and won excellent audience and critical reviews from the very start. It follows a much-loved format too, being set out much like ITI's internationally acclaimed Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - the original tribute where guests enjoy a 3-course meal and 2-hour show in their ticket. Like Faulty, this bang-for-your-buck ticket also includes all the chaos and improvisation for free!

- 'Hugely entertaining' 4* The Stage, London 2018

- 'A belly-filling, rib-tickling experience' 4* Broadway World, Edinburgh Fringe 2019

EXPERIENCE THE FOOLS IN CENTRAL LONDON

Venue:Radisson Blu Edwardian Grafton, 130 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 5AY

Nearest tube:Warren Street (also Euston Square, Great Portland Street)

Christmas season 4 Oct-14 Dec 2019:

- Friday and Saturday dinner show at 7:30; doors at 7:00pm.

- Saturday lunch show at 1:30pm; doors at 1:00pm.

Prices - all tickets include a 3-course meal and 2-hour show:

- Fri dinner performance: £55.00 pp

- Sat dinner: £60.00 pp

- Sat lunch: £50.00 pp (no Sunday lunch Oct-Dec)

- Groups: six tickets for the price of five. Prices and dates for larger groups and private parties on application.

- Accommodation discount of 10% for ticket holders.

Bookings & show info:www.onlyfoolsdining.com | 0845 154 4145 | customerservice@imagination-workshop.com





