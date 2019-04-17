Olivier Awards to Revamp Categories in 2020

The Society of London Theatre's board will be making several changes to the Olivier Awards to be instituted next year, as reported by The Stage.

Best New Comedy and Best Entertainment and Family categories will be replaced by Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, and Best Family Show. Voters on best family show will be accompanied by a child of their relation. Two pairs will come from the general public while three others will include an adult with a background in professional theatre.

Outstanding Achievement in Music will undergo revisions including a name change Best Original Score or New Orchestrations.

The 2019 Olivier Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by comedian and musical theatre performer Jason Manford.

Big winners on the night included musicals Come From Away and Company, and plays The Inheritance and Summer and Smoke. Individual winners ranged from Patti LuPone, Sharon D. Clarke and Stephen Daldry to Kyle Soller, Monica Dolan and Patsy Ferran.

There was also a special award given to choreographer Matthew Bourne, in recognition of his extraordinary achievements in dance.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley





