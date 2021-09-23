Olga Koch Kicks Off UK Tour HOMECOMING

Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominated stand-up Olga Koch has kicked off her UK wide tour Homecoming. With dates in Guildford, Cambridge, Leeds, Oxford, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and more to come! All tickets via Berksnest.com/olga.

What does it mean to belong and where is home? With her new passport in hand, Homecoming will see Olga try to figure out who the hell she is as an immigrant and certified teen drama queen.

Olga Koch said: "I wanted to write a stand-up show without an overarching narrative - a show that wouldn't make people think (enough of that!) but instead simply make them laugh (remember laughing?). I'm here for a good time, not a long time - so, INSERT UK CITY OF CHOICE, let me rock your world!"

Olga's brand-new hour whizzes through gags at super speed. A natural storyteller, Olga has a powerful energy and a warmth that speaks directly to her audience, bringing them with her through every moment of this no-holds barred show.

One of the most sought-after comedians of her generation, this year alone, Olga has released two podcasts with BBC Sounds Human Error and Tech Tech Boom and her very own BBC Radio 4 show, Ok Computer. She is appearing on tonight's episode of Late Night Mash (Dave) and has appeared on Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two), Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), and debuted her own comedy chat show Bad Advice with Olga Koch (Dave). Bad Advice is based on a popular concept Olga created for social media where she "helps" her followers with their problems; "An agony aunt whose answers may actually cause agony". All short-form episode's available here for streaming. Other TV appearances include QI (BBC Two), Mock The Week (BBC Two), King Gary (BBC One), Sparks (Channel 4), Pls Like (BBC Three), The New Comedy Show (BBC) and The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4).

Amidst a wave of acclaim and accolades, Olga was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe with her debut hour, FIGHT - a multimedia extravaganza that took her audience through the making of modern Russia. The show went on to have a successful 2019 UK tour and has since been commissioned and aired as a special for BBC Radio 4 and is being adapted as a sitcom for TV. Olga's sophomore hour If/Then debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before touring the UK and was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival and is being developed for television.