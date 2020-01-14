Oldham Coliseum Presents FOUR MINUTES TWELVE SECONDS

James Fritz' modern thriller Four Minutes Twelve Seconds is an intense exploration of morality and the real-world implications of our digital lives.

Seventeen-year-old Jack has a bright future ahead of him; he's smart, outgoing and well on his way to leaving Oldham to study law at university. His parents have devoted their lives to giving him every opportunity they never had, but when an intimate video of Jack appears on the internet they are forced to doubt their son, his friends and ultimately themselves.

Four Minutes Twelve Seconds premiered at Hampstead Theatre, London in 2014 earning The Critics Circle Most Promising Playwright Award and an Olivier Award nomination. Oldham Coliseum's production is its first professional revival outside of London. It runs from Friday 21 February - Saturday 7 March 2020

The cast features: Jo Mousley as Jack's mother Di; Lee Toomes as his father David; Alyce Liburd as his (ex) girlfriend Cara and Noah Olaoye as his best friend Nick. Audiences never meet Jack himself, relying on his family and friends' versions of events to decipher the villains from the victims.

Jo Mousley was last seen at the Coliseum in the theatre's hit 2018 production of Relatively Speaking and its Manchester Theatre Award winning 2017 production of The Father. Her other recent credits include: Hello and Goodbye at York Theatre Royal and Be My Baby, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Europe and Road at Leeds Playhouse.

Lee Toomes completed a national tour playing Brian in The Full Monty in 2019. His other credits include Beryl at West Yorkshire Playhouse and New Year New Work at Hull Truck Theatre.

Alyce Liburd's notable credits include: the 2019 programme at the award-winning pop-up Shakespeare's Rose Theatre in York, Out of Joint's national tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too and Red Ladder's The Parting Glass.

Noah Olaoye is a current student at ALRA North, due to graduate in July 2020. His professional experience to date includes the workshop of Hope Mill Theatre's The Exonerated.

James Fritz is a multi-award winning writer from South London whose plays for stage and radio also include: Parliament Square (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester and Bush Theatre, London, 2017); Start Swimming (Young Vic Taking Part, Edinburgh Fringe 2017); The Fall (National Youth Theatre at Finborough Theatre, London, 2016); Comment is Free (Old Vic New Voices, 2015; BBC Radio 4, 2016) and Ross & Rachel (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2015; 59E59 Theaters, New York).

The production is Co-Directed by Coliseum Acting Artistic Director Chris Lawson and Natasha Harrison.

Chris Lawson joined the Coliseum as Associate Director in October 2015 and quickly established a reputation for bringing energy and adventure into his productions. He became the theatre's Acting Artistic Director in December 2018. Chris's productions at the Coliseum include: Jack and the Beanstalk, Visitors, A Skull in Connemara, A Taste of Honey, Tom Wells's The Kitchen Sink and Jumpers For Goalposts, Up 'N' Under and Hard Times. Elsewhere, Chris's most recent directing credits include the international tour of Gypsy Queen for Emmerson and Ward Productions. Alongside directing Chris has launched a number of initiatives and opportunities for theatre makers at the Coliseum including: the annual Main House Takeover, Cultivate Festival and appointing the theatre's first Associate and Supported Artists.

Natasha Harrison is a Movement Director whose work focusses on the context and vision of theatrical pieces, working with actors to develop the physicality of their characters. Her recent work includes: Mold Riots for Theatr Clwyd, A Christmas Carol for Derby Theatre, Hunger for Arcola Theatre, London and the Coliseum's co-production of Handbagged with Salisbury Playhouse and York Theatre Royal. Natasha is also an Associate Artist for Red Ladder Theatre Company, an Educational Associate Practitioner for the RSC and a Module Leader/Lecturer for Leeds Beckett University and Royal College of Music.





