Octagon Theatre Bolton Unveil Their Spring/Summer 2023 Season

The Octagon Theatre have announced a jam-packed new programme set to entertain audiences next year.

A European premiere, a world premiere musical adaptation, brilliant Northern comedies, and stellar adaptations of classic novels all feature in this exciting and unmissable line-up.

Their first offering for 2023 is the final production of their autumn/winter season, Bill Naughton's 1960s classic, SPRING AND PORT WINE (Fri 3 February - Sat 4 March). This touching and funny drama that has delighted audiences for over 50 years will feature recently announced stars of stage and screen Mina Anwar and Les Dennis and directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham. This production is sponsored by AFG Law Solicitors.

The Octagon will then present the hugely popular Northern comedy LADIES' DAY (Wed 8 March - Sat 1 April) in a co-production with the New Vic Theatre. Four women bet on friendship as they head off for a day at the races in Amanda Whittington's hilarious and heart-warming story. Will they win big, or will their luck fail at the final hurdle?

Next up, Original Theatre present a riotous retelling of H.G. Wells' world famous novel THE TIME MACHINE (Wed 12 - Sat 22 Apr). From the writers of the Octagon's 2021 smash hit comedy The Hound of The Baskervilles, this fast-paced and wise cracking adaptation will take audiences on a hilariously funny journey in this brilliant new take on the classic science fiction novella.

This is followed by a revival of the Regency comedy QUALITY STREET (Tue 25 April - Sat 6 May) presented by Northern Broadsides and the New Vic Theatre. School mistress Phoebe Throssel must adopt a flirtatious alter-ego to win back her old flame who returns from fighting Napoleon. But only time will tell if she can juggle both personas without causing a scandal in this wonderful farce from the writer of Peter Pan that gave its name to one of the UK's most loved chocolates. Think Bridgerton meets Inside the Factory.

The season also includes the European premiere production of Lauren Gunderson's award-winning play THE BOOK OF WILL (Wed 17 May - Sat 3 June) in a brand new co-production with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and the recently opened Shakespeare North Playhouse. This fast-paced, funny and hilarious play follows Shakespeare's acting troupe, The King's Men, as they band together in a race against time to gather the Bard's scattered masterpieces and save his words before they are lost to history forever. Lauren Gunderson is one of the USA's most celebrated and widely performed playwrights, most recently writing the acclaimed adaptation of The Time Traveller's Wife (Storyhouse, Chester). This very special European and UK premiere production of The Book of Will coincides with the 400th anniversary of the publishing of the First Folio of Shakespeare's plays in 1623 and will be directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham.

This summer, journey back to the 1940s when THE BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 (Fri 9 June - Sat 1 July) returns to the Octagon stage in a lavish new co-production with Stephen Joseph Theatre and Theatre by the Lake. The most glamourous all-girl swing band in the North have an important BBC job in the offing and they need new musicians fast! Alan Plater's warm and witty musical play is filled with glorious live swing music featuring all the 1940s classics.

The Octagon are already looking ahead to Christmas 2023 as they announce their festive title, a brand-new musical adaptation of the classic adventure tale AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS (Thu 16 November 2023 - Sat 13 January 2024). This world premiere adaptation, based on Jules Verne's classic tale, will be penned by Kate Ferguson and Susannah Pearse - the writing team behind previous Octagon festive titles Treasure Island and A Christmas Carol. Adventure awaits in this rip-roaring production as eccentric entrepreneur Phileas Fogg makes a bet that they can travel round the world in 80 days. With their entire fortune on the line, will the intrepid traveller make it back in time, or will the bet be lost?

The season will also include a variety of one-night events with the very best in comedy, live music and spoken word, including the return of the sell-out OCTAGON COMEDY CLUB in the Studio on the last Friday of each month.

Some of music's greatest legends will be celebrated in a fantastic live music line-up, including: musical biopic SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE (Sun 26 February) about the so called "quiet Beatle" George Harrison; the dazzling production JUDY AND LIZA (Mon 20 March) tells the turbulent tale of two of Hollywood's biggest stars; BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE SHOW (Sun 28 May) features over 30 of the Beach Boys' biggest hits in this glorious show; the critically acclaimed SIMON AND GARFUNKEL - THROUGH THE YEARS (Fri 14 July) has been hailed one of the greatest tribute shows in the world, featuring all the hits of this renowned duo; plus you can relive all the music of Queen in the UK's largest tribute to the iconic band, DON'T STOP ME NOW (Sat 15 July).

A must-see for avid cricket connoisseurs, enjoy a unmissable evening with retired sports journalist and broadcaster Henry Blofeld as he regales audiences with wonderful stories of his life and career in MY DEAR OLD THINGS - AN EVENING WITH HENRY BLOFELD (Mon 13 March).

A double-bill of must-see drama will be coming to the Octagon's Studio this season. TAPPED (Fri 12 May) is the debut play by award-winning writer Katie Redford. This heart-warming comedy explores the importance of connection, fulfilment and (lack of) hope. Also, Forget About the Dog presents HAPPY PLACE (Sat 13 May) which follows four individuals on an extraordinary journey in this comedic imagining of a world where happiness is commodified.

There is also plenty of family entertainment, including the return of RiRi's Dance Academy who present a stunning new show THE DANCING ELEPHANT (Sat 15 April) - join Mahi as he is transported into a video game and with the help of his guide must unlock three levels to return home. Families can also enjoy a beautiful adaptation of Kenneth Graham's beloved classic WIND IN THE WILLOWS (Sun 16 April) featuring wonderful puppetry, innovative theatre and a charming score.

The Octagon's Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, commented: "After such an unforgettable and hugely successful autumn/winter season, I am absolutely thrilled with our spring/summer season, which offers a wonderfully varied and full programme with something for all audiences to enjoy.

"I am particularly excited to be directing the European and UK premiere of The Book of Will, having been a huge fan of playwright Lauren Gunderson's work for many years. With the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio in 2023, this is the perfect time to be producing this fast-paced, funny and energetic play, which is also a beautifully written 'love letter' to theatre. The play has been performed countless times in the USA, and I'm thrilled that audiences in Bolton will be amongst the first in the whole of Europe to see this special production.

"I'm delighted by the range of shows and events we're presenting this season, from celebrating some of our greatest musicians to period drama and knock about farces - there really is something for everyone. I am also delighted that the Octagon is supporting local and emerging artists, including the brilliant Ria Meera Munshi's adaptation of The Dancing Elephant, for family audiences.

"I cannot wait to bring this season of world class theatre to our audiences in Bolton and beyond. 2023 promises to be a bumper year."

The best way to see shows will be with the Octagon's Season Saver packages- with audiences getting the best seats at the best prices, saving up to 20% off tickets. Priority booking for Season Saver packages is available from Wed 23 November, with individual tickets on sale from Mon 5 December. For more information or to book tickets visit octagonbolton.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01204 520661.

The Octagon is a registered charity and receives grant funding from Arts Council England, Bolton Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority. The Principal Sponsor is the University of Bolton.