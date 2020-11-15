ORDINARY DAYS is Now Available For Online Streaming

Tickets are £6.50 per household, and you can view the production at any time between 16th-22nd.

Top Note Arts' production of Adam Gwon's musical Ordinary Days is now streaming online!

After an electrifying run in 2014 at The King's Arms, Manchester, Top Note Arts' production of Ordinary Days is back, this time for an online audience. This version, filmed in lockdown by the actors, unites the cast and creative team for a virtual production that boldly defies the desolation and heartache of 2020.

From the bustling streets to quiet rooftops, this energetic musical by Adam Gwon presents a series of hilarious and fortuitous events, proving that ordinary days can be simply extraordinary. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, we are invited to re-evaluate our life stories and take a step back to view the big picture.

The cast is comprised of Oliver Jacobson (The Book of Mormon, West End, Guys and Dolls, The Mill at Sonning) as Warren, Aimèe Horwich (The Last Five Years, The Kings Arms, The Wedding Singer, Bury Met) as Deb, Matt Concannon (The Girl on The Train, UK Tour & West End, Flashdance, UK Tour, Belgium & Korea) as Jason and Laura Coard (The Jury, Hope Mill & Upstairs At The Gatehouse) as Claire. Direction is by Leah Fogo (Half Me Half you, Tristan Bates Theatre, Phoenix, VAULT Festival), Musical Direction is by Scott Stait, Video Editing is by Matt Powell, with Rachel Shakespeare on Cello and Tom Evans on Clarinet.

Tickets are £6.50 per household, and you can view the production at any time between 16th-22nd at www.ordinarydays2020.co.uk.

Original Ordinary Days cast member Jared Gertner will be joining Oliver Jacobson for a special Instagram Live chat on the 12th November at 8pm GMT, 3pm EST, 12pm PST. Visit instagram.com/ordinary.days.2020 to join the chat, where they will be chatting all things Ordinary Days, The Book of Mormon, lockdown theatre and the future of the industry.

